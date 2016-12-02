Safe fun in the water at WIRAC

SWIM STAR: Zac Sorenson having a ball at the GH Foundation Warwick Aquatic Participation Day for adults with a disability.

WARWICK Indoor Recreation and Aquatic Centre is holding a GH Foundation Aquatic Participation Day today for children with a disability.

The idea is to encourage these children to enjoy fun water activities while gaining aquatic skills and confidence, in a relaxed and safe environment.

Swimming Queensland's inclusion manager Wendy Ross said these days allowed children and adults with special needs to be involved in swimming.

"For the kids we'll have several stations set up so kids can learn all of the essential water skills,” Mrs Ross said.

"This is our sixth time in Warwick and these days have always been very popular,” she said.

More than 60 children are expected to the fun day today.

Yesterday was all about adults with a disability and

a group of about 10 was

put through its paces at WIRAC.

One such man who does not let his disabilities get in the way of enjoying the water is Zac Sorenson, a 21-year-old man with quadriplegic cerebral palsy.

Mrs Ross said Mr Sorenson had participated in every aquatic fun day at WIRAC.

"Zac is very heavily involved with Swimming Queensland,” she said.

"He is very close to being able to swim unaided and has met and swum with Paralympians.

"A program like this ensures he has the necessary skills to be able to survive in the water.”

Today's activities for children with special

needs runs from 10am to midday.