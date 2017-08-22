Safety concerns fuel debate around Warwick project

A PROSPECTIVE development in the Warwick industrial estate has been labelled as irresponsible as it comes before councillors.

Southern Downs Regional Council will table an application to build a new service station and fuel depot on a vacant lot on Activity St at tomorrow's general meeting.

The Outback Truckstops facility, which also has frontage to Progress St, will have three above-ground tanks: a 30kL tank for unleaded petrol, separated by a security fence; a 105kL tank for diesel and 110kL above-ground tank for diesel and Adblue, a diesel exhaust fluid used to reduce oxide and nitrogen levels.

An ablution block connected to existing sewage pipelines to the lot, and a demountable site office and shed and 6.5m canopy over the fuel dispensing area is included in the design for the unmanned station.

The 24-hour facility would allow heavy vehicle drivers to refuel and provide a fuel depot provision for bulk fuel load-out to allow tanks to service nearby small business operators and producers.

Warwick Scrap Metal and Recycling owner Mary Thorley said she had made one of three submissions to the council regarding the proposal.

"My concern is about access issues for B-Double trucks along either Activity or Progress St," Mrs Thorley said.

"It seems to be a small block to do it on and there is a bigger block across the road that I believe could be more suitable rather than between two other businesses.

"I don't want them to not come to town, I just wanted to voice those concerns to council."

A different submitter raised the issue the operation of a fuel depot near welding sparks as "highly dangerous".

"Other properties in the same area are also in the welding industry," the submission read.

"This proposition would be grossly irresponsible, even suicidal."

Developers provided a response to the council to clarify the development was designed to Australian safety standards and the "gas atmospheres" from fuel and all hazardous areas do not extend beyond the development boundary.