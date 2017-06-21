Safety first for mobile library upgrade

CONCERNED: Mobile library operator Helen Butler is concerned about the safety of the vehicle.

SAFETY and serving the community will be the focuses of a new mobile library vehicle proposed in the recent council budget.

Mobile library operator Helen Butler said driving the existing could be worrisome.

"With the age of it and it's quite top heavy, you're concerned about something happening,” she said.

"It tends to sway and if it's a windy day it's even worse.”

Southern Downs Regional Council CEO David Keenan said the existing vehicle was 21 years old.

He said the replacement of the vehicle had been deferred for a few years and the new vehicle would disseminate information at events and have emergency response capabilities.

"Rather than a single-purpose vehicle we are looking at a vehicle that would have numerous purposes and one that is easier to drive for the drivers,” he said.

Councillor Rod Kelly said the existing truck had served its purpose.

"It certainly serves a great service for people outside Stanthorpe and Warwick,” he said.

"It's all about being sensible in regard to the use for life.”