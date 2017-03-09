Sale brings back fond memories

ART ON SHOW: John Matthews from Warwick had his eye on some paintings at the Pig and Calf Sale.

RETIRED railway worker John Matthews has been a buyer and observer at the Pig and Calf Sale for almost 20 years and said the atmosphere conjures up wonderful memories of country living.

"I can't say the sale has changed much over the years but there is always something new to see and that's why I think I enjoy it so much,” Mr Matthews said.

"It's unique to the area.

"I don't know anywhere else close by where you could you buy such an array of unusual bric-a-brac.”

Mr Matthews said his job with the railway had taken him to many different locations to live, and the Pig and Calf Sale had been a wonderful constant in his life.

"I just love the vibe here and there is always someone I know to chat with.”

But he said the January heatwave kept him away from his favourite Wednesday haunt for the first time in years.

"It's good to see the crowds back as that was the hottest summer we have seen and it seemed to reduce the number of people coming here.”