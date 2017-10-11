Sale keeps Max's motors running

HIGHEST BIDDER: Max Cumming was looking for another Villiers motor for his collection.

HIGHEST BIDDER: Max Cumming was looking for another Villiers motor for his collection. Jonno Colfs

RETIRED pest controller Max Cumming collects and restores vintage Villiers motors and he can often be found rummaging through the trash and treasure at the weekly Pig and Calf Sale, looking for his next project.

Mr Cumming, who has called Warwick home for 10 years, has a collection of about 50 motors.

"They're a small stationary motor, commonly used in augers, cement mixers and farm machinery,” he said.

"They've become quite popular over the years since they stopped making them.

"Which means they're getting a little harder to find as people start to realise their worth.”

While he's yet to sell any he has restored, Mr Cumming said the hobby keeps him busy.

"The shed is full of them, and I've got a whole stack still to restore,” he said.

"I'll travel as far as Toowoomba and Crows Nest to clearance sales to pick them up.”

With no motors up for grabs this week, Mr Cumming had his eye on a few other items to bid on.