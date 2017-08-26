Saleyard debate turns personal

REVEALED: Claims have been made about former councillor Ross Bartley previously supporting leasing of Warwick Municipal Saleyards.

CONFIDENTIAL minutes from a Warwick Saleyards Advisory Committee meeting in February last year have been made public.

Southern Downs deputy mayor Jo McNally moved to release the minutes at the council meeting this week, drawing attention to the presence and comments made by former councillor Ross Bartley.

His feedback on exploring the option of leasing the saleyards reads:

Cr Ross Bartley informed the committee he had a firm opinion about council retaining ownership. He does see leasing the Saleyards to an external company as a way forward to Council to make money (if the lease is managed correctly). He stressed the importance of putting a board in place to report back to council.

"These minutes clearly say every member of the committee of the process in EOI is in support,” Cr McNally said.

"Former councillor Bartley has been going around saying that he wasn't in support of it.

"I just wanted to set the record straight.”

Cr McNally said there was no one at the meeting who said they were against exploring an expression of interest for the saleyards.

"If he (Mr Bartley) was against it, he would have said he was against it, that's what I would assume,” she said.

Mr Bartley said he did not support the leasing of the saleyards at that time and had moved a ten year plan in March 2014 to ensure council retained ownership and control.

"I still held strong on the position that we need to retain ownership and management of such,” he said.

Mr Bartley acknowledged leasing the saleyards could be a way to make money, but adequate community consultation was required prior to going down that path.

He said he currently does not support the leasing due to the potential financial implications.

"No I don't agree with leasing it out, I like things to remain in community hands,” Mr Bartley said.

"When things are privatised they generally get more expensive.”