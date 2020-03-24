Saleyards sell on despite tough new coronavirus restrictions

ESSENTIAL SERVICE: The sales will now be closed to vistors like young Brax Ford amid coronavirus panic.

ESSENTIAL SERVICE: The sales will now be closed to vistors like young Brax Ford amid coronavirus panic.

FURTHER safety measures will be enforced at Warwick sales this week due to the ongoing threat of coronavirus.

Tougher restrictions will begin today at the cattle sale and continue until further notice.

New regulations include that all attendees wear gloves, all vehicles (except those with a Avdata key) will enter through a manned gate, only auctioneers will be allowed on the catwalks, and the server window will be closed,

The pig and calf sale will also face new safety precautions as the poultry, sheep and goat section of the weekly sales halt.

McDougall and Sons sales agent Ross Ellis said, at today’s cattle auction, numbers were a third of usual attendence.

Mr Ellis said it was vital that the saleyards kept operating as normal as possible amid the crisis, especially as the sheep and lamb sales were the last remaining sales in Queensland.

“It is very important for the simple reason that it slows down the supply of food and we all need to eat,” he said.

“The sales are an important part of smaller operations: the small wholesalers and local buyers that sell to boutique butchershops.

“They’re the ones that keep the economy rolling and while we’ve got the sales, we’ve got money coming in.”

The new regulations come as The National Farmers Federation president Fiona Simson revealed on Monday it would take the Commonwealth as a whole to protect agricultural industries from the coronavirus fallout.

As it stands, the agricultural sector is worth around $13 billion a year to Queensland.

Warwick would not go uharmed if the industry was considered a non-essential serivce, according to Mr Ellis.

“Warwick may be larger than normal rural town, but it’s still reliant on agriculture, from transport operations, to selling operations or processing, we have all centred here,”he said.