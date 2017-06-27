Salon brings city style to Warwick

HAIR FLAIR: Robyn Gersbach is the woman behind Salon@72 on Grafton St.

A CHIC new salon has found a home in a classic old Grafton St building.

Salon@72 owner Robyn Gersbach brings a wealth of experience in the hair and beauty industry and said an overwhelming desire to get back into running her own business was behind the venture.

"I am so passionate about hair and beauty," she said.

"It's been my life.

"At one point I owned four salons in Sydney and also worked for major professional hair companies as an educator and in sales."

Mrs Gersbach said her experience also included working with many hair shows and expos over the years.

"I've been in Warwick seven years and had previously managed a hair salon, but wanted my own salon so I started looking at properties," she said.

"I love the spot we've found and after some extensive renovations and interior design, we've created a classic salon that wouldn't look out of place in Sydney or Melbourne."

Mrs Gersbach said the salon became complete with the addition of another hairdresser.

"I have a very experienced team member who spent several years working at a Joh Bailey salon in Double Bay in Sydney," she said.

"Here in the salon we use upmarket colour and products.

"They are all Australian made and are all-natural and vegan products."

Mrs Gersbach said she had tried hard to create a personal, warm and relaxing environment for her customers.

"And to complement that we work with all the current trends and traditional hairdressing with a difference," she said.

"It's essential that our customers look and feel beautiful."

Starting at the end of July, Salon@72 will welcome the services of renowned Toowoomba cosmetic physician Dr Eddie Roos, owner of Cosmetic Elegance Clinic.

"I approached Dr Roos and am delighted he's agreed to bring some of his unique non-surgical beauty procedures to Warwick on a regular basis," she said.

To book at Salon@72 or to make an appointment to see Dr Roos phone Robyn on 46613346.