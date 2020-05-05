Salvos step in to assist with ‘short-term hurdles’

HELPING HAND: The Salvation Army will have more than 50 Connect Sites open to those in need.

THE Salvation Army has stepped in to offer additional financial assistance for struggling families during the coronavirus pandemic.

With government support not coming into immediate effect, Southern Downs core officer Richard Hardaker said the extra support was to ensure people overcame the “short-term hurdles”.

As a result, Salvos has more than 50 Connect Sites across the state, offering emergency support to those in need.

While Mr Hardaker said the Stanthorpe Connect Site was closed, Warwick will remain open.

“If anyone in Stanthorpe is in need of immediate assistance all they have to do is call (1300 371 288) and they will be redirected to the Warwick Connect Site,” Mr Hardaker said.

“Then anything they require will be shipped to them in Stanthorpe.”

He said while the connect sites offered immediate welfare support, both the Stanthorpe and Warwick Salvation Army stores would be reopened from Tuesday, May 5.

“The stores have reopened for business as usual from today,” he said.

“The stores are more the retail side of it, whereas the Connect Sites are more welfare orientated.”

The Salvation Army Queensland spokesman Simon Gregory said more than 3400 volunteers had stepped in to lend a hand during these trying times.

“COVID-19 is having an unprecedented impact on our economy and jobs. We are already seeing an increase in people needing food and financial assistance,” Mr Gregory said.

“No family or parent should have to choose between feeding their family or paying the bills and rent during these difficult times.

“Our volunteers will also be packing food hampers and delivering goods to the community during this time,” he said.

Anyone in need of immediate assistance can visit their local Salvos store or Connect Site for support.