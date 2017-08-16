29°
News

'It's their love!': How a girl sees same-sex marriage

Jonno Colfs
| 16th Aug 2017 8:23 AM Updated: 8:41 AM
Five-year-old Isla shares her simple message about same-sex marriage.
Five-year-old Isla shares her simple message about same-sex marriage. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A YOUNG Southern Downs girl has shared her simple message as campaigns on same-sex marriage across the country gain momentum.

The parents of Isla, 5, said their conversation with her was "pretty cute".

"She still thinks that the kissing at a wedding would be gross," her father said.

"But that's whether it's a man/woman, man/man etc.

"But she said if you're not hurting anyone else, you should be able to love who you want."

A simple message from a five-year-old.
A simple message from a five-year-old. Contributed

Conversations and debate around the region have been passionate since the government announced it would spend $122million on a postal vote to get the nation's opinion on the subject.

The Daily News took to Warwick streets last week to ask for residents' opinions of the topic.

A few chose not to comment, but those who did seemed unsure what all the fuss was about.

Warwick resident Edith Broadley said $122million was a horrendous amount of money to spend, when other things could be considered.

"That money would go a fair way toward improving the health system in this country," she said.

"People can't help what they are.

"I've got nothing against it, but then again I'm not really sure how I'd vote.

"There are so many different sides to the argument and it's hard to know at the moment.

"I'm sure it will happen eventually."

Stephen Thompson said allowing gay people to marry wouldn't worry him in the slightest.

"If they want to get married, that's their prerogative not mine," he said.

"Spending any amount of money on it is madness.

"That money could be used for something more important like, roads or more nurses and teachers.

"Use the money for the good of the community and let people marry if they want to."

Chris Ryan-Mason from Warwick said people can't help who they fall in love with.

"Whatever makes people happy at the end of the day," he said.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  same sex mariage southern downs warwick

Break out the bikinis, we're heading for a scorcher

Break out the bikinis, we're heading for a scorcher

BREAK out the bikinis, south-east Queensland is on track to sweat through its warmest August day since 2009.

WARWICK WARNED: Stay home rather than spread potent flu

It's one of the worst flu seasons Warwick experts have seen

Sams get a free ride next week

epa05905581 An Uber logo and app is displayed on mobile devices during a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan, 13 April 2017. US-based ride-hailing company UBER announced its return to the Taiwan market, using a new business model after being suspended on 10 February 2017 by Taiwan's ministry transportation. EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

The offer is limited to seven free rides between August 21 to 27

Sprints just three sleeps away

Leyburn Sprints promise plenty of action

Super weekend in store for the spectators at Leyburn.

Local Partners

YMCA and pool set to merge under massive changes

Stanthorpe's YMCA and pool are set to be run by the same group under huge changes to the facilities.

Massive community donations from Pentath-run

PRESENTATIONS: The Warwick Pentath-run committee made donations of $10,000 in total to 13 community group from the proceeds of the 2017 event. (Back, from left) Helen Schillings (Lions), Glen Reid and Dave Kemp (Warwick Motorcycle Club), Dani Peel (Warwick Gymnastic Club), Jenny Rainbird (Lions), Di Werner and Margaret Trahair (Pentath-run), Gerard Walsh (major sponsors Daily News), (front) Karen Gilchrist (Pentath), Jessica Carey (Rotaract) and Georgie Stewart (Pentath).

Thirteen groups benefit from success of the Pentath-run

Famous MG to Leyburn for annual sprints

RACING: The MG TB single-seater will contest the Leyburn sprints this weekend.

MG came to Leyburn in 1949 and will race again this weekend

Interstate polocrosse on in Warwick this weekend

WINNERS: Callum Brook from the Warwick 1 winning team in mixed A polocrosse moves up on ball carrier Ronnie Stephens (Tara) in polocrosse action last weekend at the Cunningham carnival .

Five NSW clubs going for Queensland prizes in polocrosse

Events you need to be at this week...

Redbacks coach Peter Millard (holding board) address his players during a break in AFLDD play.

Footy, polocrosse, sprints, athletics on

REVEALED: CMC Rocks sets 2018 festival dates

IF YOU'RE a country music fan then make sure to mark these dates in your calendar.

‘Lose 10 kilos in two weeks’

Be Fit Food founders Kate Save and Dr Geoff Draper.

A WEIGHT loss meal plan sparked a bidding war on Shark Tank.

MOVIE REVIEW: A hillbilly heist with heart

Daniel Craig in a scene from the movie Logan Lucky.

Ocean’s 11 director steals hearts again with Logan Lucky.

Sharks slam ‘stupid’ pitch: ‘I’m sick of it’

Dr Glen Richards gives the guys a serve.

THE investors are faced with their biggest pet peeve again tonight.

Awkward encounter on The Defenders set

Defenders assemble: Krysten Ritter, Finn Jones, Charlie Cox and Mike Colter in a scene from Marvel's The Defenders.

On set with Marvel's The Defenders cast in New York.

Amber Heard hilariously trolls Barnaby Joyce online

Heard vs. Joyce: It’s on.

Aquaman actress is getting her own back after dog apology video.

Ryan Reynolds ‘devastated’ by stuntwoman’s death

Ryan Reynolds in a scene from the movie Deadpool.

A FEMALE stunt driver working on the set of Deadpool 2 has died.

2000m2 Quality Building Block

19 Panorama Court, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $150,000

This rare to find extra large elevated 2000m2 quality building block situated in an established area at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac street. Close to Scots PGC...

Beautiful Renovation Price Reduced!

39 Myall Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $225,000

This beautifully renovated home is located only 5 minutes walk from the Warwick CBD. With polished timber floors , a brand new kitchen & bathroom, fresh paint...

Charming Home - Large Block

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $235,000

Two bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances *reverse cycle air conditioner, positioned to flow through the...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $269,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Comfortable Home - Large Shed

136 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $355,000

4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...

When It Just Ticks All The Boxes!

143 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 3 2 $425,000

Located in a quiet and private location, this fully renovated 4 bedroom brick and tile home is perfectly positioned on an elevated 2947m2 block with established...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $419,000

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Tastefully Renovated, Extensive Sheds

13 Martin St, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 8 $359,000

Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom brick home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. All bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, master has walk-in robe and ensuite. Open plan...

Great Value 2 Bedroom Brick Unit Close to CBD

1/3 Sterne Street, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 1 $179,000

This well presented 2 bedroom brick unit would have to be one of the closest units for sale to the main street of Warwick. Features 2 built-in bedrooms, open plan...

Great Value 4 Bedroom Brick Home

21 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $229,000

This well presented brick and tile home situated on an elevated block in sought after West Warwick close to school, hospital and shopping centre with views over...

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly