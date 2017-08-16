'It's their love!': How a girl sees same-sex marriage

A YOUNG Southern Downs girl has shared her simple message as campaigns on same-sex marriage across the country gain momentum.

The parents of Isla, 5, said their conversation with her was "pretty cute".

"She still thinks that the kissing at a wedding would be gross," her father said.

"But that's whether it's a man/woman, man/man etc.

"But she said if you're not hurting anyone else, you should be able to love who you want."

A simple message from a five-year-old. Contributed

Conversations and debate around the region have been passionate since the government announced it would spend $122million on a postal vote to get the nation's opinion on the subject.

The Daily News took to Warwick streets last week to ask for residents' opinions of the topic.

A few chose not to comment, but those who did seemed unsure what all the fuss was about.

Warwick resident Edith Broadley said $122million was a horrendous amount of money to spend, when other things could be considered.

"That money would go a fair way toward improving the health system in this country," she said.

"People can't help what they are.

"I've got nothing against it, but then again I'm not really sure how I'd vote.

"There are so many different sides to the argument and it's hard to know at the moment.

"I'm sure it will happen eventually."

Stephen Thompson said allowing gay people to marry wouldn't worry him in the slightest.

"If they want to get married, that's their prerogative not mine," he said.

"Spending any amount of money on it is madness.

"That money could be used for something more important like, roads or more nurses and teachers.

"Use the money for the good of the community and let people marry if they want to."

Chris Ryan-Mason from Warwick said people can't help who they fall in love with.

"Whatever makes people happy at the end of the day," he said.