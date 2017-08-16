Sams get a free ride next week

IT'S good news for Sam.
To celebrate the most popular unisex name of the past three decades, Uber are giving free rides to anyone named Sam all next week.
The free trips are up to the value of $20, and if the fare ends up being any more than that, Sam will just pay the difference.
The offer is limited to seven free rides between August 21 and August 27.
And for anyone new to the Uber service, the user's first ride will also be free, up to the value of $15.
It doesn't appear the offer is available in Warwick, but if your name is Sam and you're headed to any of these destinations next week, then Sam, you're in luck.
Sydney
Newcastle
Byron Bay
Wollongong
Melbourne
Geelong
Mornington Peninsula
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Sunshine Coast
Toowoomba
Cairns
Adelaide
Perth
Canberra
Hobart