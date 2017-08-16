Sams get a free ride next week

epa05905581 An Uber logo and app is displayed on mobile devices during a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan, 13 April 2017. US-based ride-hailing company UBER announced its return to the Taiwan market, using a new business model after being suspended on 10 February 2017 by Taiwan's ministry transportation. EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

IT'S good news for Sam.

To celebrate the most popular unisex name of the past three decades, Uber are giving free rides to anyone named Sam all next week.

The free trips are up to the value of $20, and if the fare ends up being any more than that, Sam will just pay the difference.

The offer is limited to seven free rides between August 21 and August 27.

And for anyone new to the Uber service, the user's first ride will also be free, up to the value of $15.

It doesn't appear the offer is available in Warwick, but if your name is Sam and you're headed to any of these destinations next week, then Sam, you're in luck.

Sydney

Newcastle

Byron Bay

Wollongong

Melbourne

Geelong

Mornington Peninsula

Brisbane

Gold Coast

Sunshine Coast

Toowoomba

Cairns

Adelaide

Perth

Canberra

Hobart