Sandbags for Southern Downs residents

Sophie Lester
| 30th Mar 2017 10:44 AM
Residents will be able to collect and fill sandbags to protect their homes from floodwaters in Warwick, Allora, Killarney and Stanthorpe today.
SOUTHERN Downs residents likely to be affected by flooding can pick up sandbags to protect their properties from floodwater.

Southern Downs Regional Council is advising community members they can access sandbags in Warwick, Stanthorpe, Killarney and Allora.

Local disaster coordinator Peter See said the council had already received enquiries from residents about where they can access sandbags.

"Residents who feel they may be at risk of inundation from flood waters are urged to come and fill sandbags to use at their own residences," Mr See said.

"They can attend self-service sandbag filling stations, fill bags and transport them to their residences and businesses.

"Council and SES representatives will supply materials for the sandbag filling which are located at various sites across the region."

In Warwick, residents can pick up a bag from the SES Shed in the Town Hall Car Park directly behind Warwick Twin Cinema.

In Killarney residents can pick up and fill bags at the council's depot at 72 Condamine River Rd, while in Stanthorpe bags are available at the Mackenzie St SES shed to be filled with materials available on the vacant depot land nearby.

Bags will be available from Allora Police Station later today to be filled at the Scouts Hut on Allora Dr.

Mr See also highlighted that as with any major weather event people can call SES for assistance on 132500.

He said depending on the severity of this event it can take time for council crews to get around and appropriately sign road closures.

"Everyone should remember the slogan 'If it's flooded forget it'," Mr See said.

"Council stresses to everyone that if there is flooding as a result of the forecast weather event in our region, please do not drive into any flood waters.

"At this time, residents should be alert but not alarmed. Council and the Local Disaster Management Group have been stood-up and precautions and preparations are taking place."

To keep up to date with road closures and flood enquiries relating to state roads the public should ring 131940 or go to the website www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au.

For local roads, keep up to date with the MY SDRC App, or phone the council on 1300697372 or go to sdrc.qld.gov.au.

To report issues with local roads, residents are encouraged to use the council's MY SDRC App as this will be the quickest and most effective way to log requests.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  allora disaster management flood watch killarney ses southern downs regional council warwick weather

