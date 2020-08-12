Sarah Palin’s advice to new nominee
Former Governor of Alaska and Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin has offered some words of advice to Joe Biden's running mate Senator Kamala Harris.
Palin, who ran alongside the late John McCain in the 2008 election, told Ms Harris to "trust no one new" in an Instagram post today. She congratulated Ms Harris on her nomination, urging her to "climb upon Geraldine Ferraro's and my shoulders, and from the most amazing view in your life consider lessons we learned".
Ms Ferraro was a US lawyer and politician who served in the House of Representatives. She was the first female vice presidential nominee at the 1984 election - Ms Palin was the second.
Ms Palin urged Ms Harris to "fight mightily to keep your own team with you" and surround herself with people who were "trustworthy".
She also warned her "don't get muzzled". "Some yahoos running campaigns will suffocate you with their own self-centred agenda so remember YOU were chosen for who YOU are".
Congrats to the democrat VP pick 🇺🇸 Climb upon Geraldine Ferraro’s and my shoulders, and from the most amazing view in your life consider lessons we learned: 1) out of the chute trust no one new; 2) fight mightily to keep your own team with you - they know you, know your voice, and most importantly are trustworthy; 3) don’t get muzzled - connect with media and voters in your own unique way. Some yahoos running campaigns will suffocate you with their own self-centered agenda so remember YOU were chosen for who YOU are. So stay connected with America as you smile and ignore deceptive “handlers” trying to change you; 4) some fun terms you may learn: “OTR” - an orchestrated campaign stop that’s meant to look un-orchestrated where you “normalize” in front of voters. (I’d remembered not packing my running shoes, they turned it into a whole campaign stop with media detailing my every move trying on shoes.) OTR’s get bizarre (try eating in front of vultures looking for the “gotcha” shot!) but my team made OTR’s the second most fun thing! “Ropeline”: thee MOST fun thing! Every single handshake and holler and hug and smile melted my heart, energized my soul, and gave me the utmost hope in the greatest country on earth! The ropeline is often the only way to literally touch those whom you wish to serve, so be sincere in looking in their eyes, understanding why they’re there, never forgetting they represent the innumerable Americans putting their trust in you to serve for the right reasons. It’s who and what they represent that is all that matters! 5) don’t forget the women who came before you; 6) have fun! This IS the greatest country in the world and hopefully you’ll be blessed beyond belief, like I was, with meeting new people from all walks of life and see just how great it is! 🇺🇸 more to come... including one of the funniest things in my life, right before my debate with Sen. Joe Biden... stay tuned! - Sarah Palin
Mr Biden announced he'd picked the Californian Senator as his running mate earlier today, calling her a "a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country's finest public servants".
Former US President Barack Obama also offered his endorsement for Senator Harris.
"I've known Senator @KamalaHarris for a long time," he tweeted "She is more than prepared for the job.
"She's spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country. Now let's go win this thing."
