Saturday 'best day for rain' in the Rose City

WET WEEKEND: More rain is predicted to fall in Warwick. Gerard Walsh

WARWICK is staring down the barrel of more wet weather, with decent falls predicted for the weekend.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Harry Clark said Saturday would be the best day for rain, with 10-20mm not out of the question.

"Tomorrow we have a new upper trough pushing through in the west of the state, so maybe late tomorrow night or into Saturday we will see patchy areas of rain and showers develop throughout Darling Downs and Granite Belt,” he said.

"There is a chance of a storm with that rain band.”

Mr Clark said the rain would be reasonably widespread but slowly clear on Sunday and into the start of next week.

"Going into Sunday and Monday it will really ease back and we'll be left with a possible shower,” he said.

So far in October, Warwick has seen 43.8mm of rainfall, which falls short of the monthly average of 67mm.

Mr Clark said areas around Warwick had seen heavier falls.

"Warwick itself largely missed out on much of the rainfall,” he said.

The wind is also expected to dissipate this evening, with the next few days looking less blustery.

In terms of temperature, it's predicted Warwick will reach a top of 27 degrees tomorrow, before cooling off again.

Mr Clark said the cloud band coming through would cause the temperature to drop, with 19 predicted for Saturday and 23 on Sunday.

"It'll slowly increase as we go into next week,” he said.