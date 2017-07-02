Saturday Warwick sports wrap: All the results

The Cowboys, pictured right in a home game this season, have one win from two games in A-grade.

IT WAS a huge round of sport for Warwick teams yesterday as the winter season heads towards the business end.

Rugby League

At Father Ranger Oval last night the Warwick Cowboys went down to Southern Suburbs Rugby League Club in A-Grade with a final score of 23-4.

Suburbs ran in four unanswered tries and a field goal before Dion Galloway scored The Cowboys only points in the dying minute of the game.

The Cowboys now sit in sixth spot on the Hutchies A Grade ladder with five rounds remaining.

In the reserve grade game the Cowboys were victorious beating Southern Suburbs Rugby League Club 26 to 14, Darcy Williamson, Brandon Vaughan, Harry Lloyd and Sean Perrin all scoring tries for the home side.

Brandon Vaughan also kicked through goals for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys Reserves side also sits in sixth spot.

The under 18 Cowboys also had a big win downing Southern Suburbs Rugby League Club 34 to 22.

Cruise Martin-Browne scored two tries for the Cowboys, as did Kai Etherington and Brad Grayson and Ben Gross both scored one each.

Kai Etherington's boot was unstoppable as he slotted five goals for the match.

Warwick sits in second spot on the Toowoomba Rugby League Under 18 ladder with five games remaining.

AFL

The Warwick Redbacks AFL Club travelled to Chinchilla yesterday and ran out 99 point winners.

This sees them sit in eighth place on the AFLDD Division Two ladder.

Rugby Union

In the Darling Downs Rugby Union B-GRade competition played yesterday, Warwick Waterats travelled to Toowoomba to take on Toowoomba Bears Rugby Club at Heritage Oval and went down in a tight game.

The final score was 30-24.

Football

On Friday night the Warwick Wolves Under 18s took on Toowoomba City and had a convincing 3-1 win, cementing their spot at the top of the ladder.