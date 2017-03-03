Sausage sizzle goes to the dogs - and cats

THOUGHTFUL PAWS: Spending a few dollars on a snag at a Bunnings sausage sizzzle in Warwick will go a long way towards helping abandoned animals.

IF you need a good excuse to head to Bunnings and grab a barbecued snag or two this weekend, here's one.

Money raised from the sausage sizzle at the Warwick store in Palmerin St tomorrow will go to rescuing and re-homing abandoned cats and dogs in the region.

Southern Downs Ark president Anne Simon said the extreme heat in recent weeks had stretched the animal welfare group's veterinary budget, with a busy kitten breeding season and increased incidence of canine parvovirus.

"This time of year and into March is always typically busy for re-homing pets abandoned during the Christmas break when their owners go on holidays and dump them,” Mrs Simon said.

"The Ark pays for unwanted dogs and cats to be desexed and re-homed so we are always looking for ways to raise funds.”

SDA has a stall at the monthly Uber Markets in Warwick to find new homes for the animals and the Ark team has rescued more than 600 dogs and cats in the past three years.

The barbecue will run from 9am to 2pm. SDA volunteers will be available to answer animal adopting and fostering queries