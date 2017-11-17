SAVED: Family friend comes to the rescue

STAYING OPEN: Gap Creek Farm co-owners and managing directors Ben and Matt Window have been engaged in a year-long battle with the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

A SELFLESS friend put their farm on the line to keep the gates to Gap Creek Farm open.

Gap Creek Farm co-owner Ben Window said a family friend took out a mortgage on their farm to lend the business the money they needed for a $200,000 bond for the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

"Which is really fortunate but it's also a bit stressful because it means we have another loan to someone else,” he said.

Mr Window said the business still disputed the work and would be seeking a review of the requirement.

The department gave the business until last Wednesday to come up with the money for a turning lane and reconstruction of a 120-metre portion of the Cunningham Highway.

If they did not provide the funds or complete the work at the same cost, the department said the entrance to their business would be blocked.

Mr Window last week said the business had been engaged in a battle with the department for more than a year over the scope of the work.

While the business was happy to insert a turning lane, Mr Window said engineers had deemed the road marked for reconstruction as safe.

To date Gap Creek has spent about $80,000 on testing and associated costs to satisfy the requirements set out by the department.

Mr Window said the $200,00 bond had been accepted by the department this week and a permit had been obtained to begin work on the new turning lane on Tuesday.

But the scope of the work has grown yet again according to Mr Window, to incorporate the resealing of a large portion of the road.

"We're not fighting them about the doing of it it's just the conditions that they've put on it are unreasonable,” he said.

"We're resealing the highway and we've got to reseal a bigger portion of the highway that our turning lane affects.”

Mr Window said the lines on the road were also repainted just this week.

"It's madness,” Mr Window said.

"Now we have to pay a contractor to come out and blast the lines they just painted, off.”

The lines outside Gap Creek Farm were reportedly repainted on Wednesday, just days before the business is due to put in a new turning lane. Contributed

A Department of Transport and Main Roads spokesman said the department had discussed the conditioned works with Gap Creek since 2014.

He said once conditioned, it was the responsibility of the developer to seek quotes and funding for upgrades.

"TMR welcomes the advice from Gap Creek Moto that they will meet the Development Application (DA) conditions by the middle of next week,” he said.

"TMR will fund any resealing works, which have not been agreed to as part of the conditioned works.”

The spokesman confirmed the road lines had recently been re-marked.

"Re-marking of road lines is undertaken regularly by TMR as part of a state-wide program to maintain the safety of the state-controlled road network,” he said.

"On this occasion the line-marking proceeded as normal as the timing of the access works had not been confirmed.”