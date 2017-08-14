24°
Saving food and saving families in Warwick

Jonno Colfs
| 14th Aug 2017 5:00 PM
Shane Lewis is bringing REAP Food Rescue to the Southern Downs for OzHarvest.
Shane Lewis is bringing REAP Food Rescue to the Southern Downs for OzHarvest.

A COMMUNITY-minded food rescue team has started operations in Warwick, committed to helping families doing it tough.

Since the closure earlier in 2017 of the Warwick Food Assist facility, struggling families have had to rely solely on the support of organisations such as St Vincent de Paul and Lifeline, and fortnightly visits from Toowoomba Food Assist - until now.

Long-time community support worker Shane Lewis is bringing REAP Food Rescue to Warwick for OzHarvest.

OzHarvest is the leading food rescue organisation in Australia, collecting quality excess food from commercial outlets and delivering it direct to more than 900 charities that support people in need across Australia.

Since 2004, it has delivered over 60 million meals and saved more than 20,000 tonnes of food from ending up in landfill.

REAP is the organisation's rural food rescue scheme.

Mr Lewis said there were at least 350-450 people in Warwick struggling to eat properly each fortnight.

"A previous organisation in Warwick was handing out over 100 hampers a fortnight, that's a lot of people doing it tough,” he said.

"There are people living within the community who have nothing in the fridge.

"There are kids who go to school without adequate or healthy meals.

"Families may simply not have the money, or they may not understand the importance of nutrition and think that if they have $20, it's just easier to spend it on fast food.”

Mr Lewis found out about REAP through the Young Women's Christian Association in Toowoomba.

He discovered the organisation had no one looking after it on the Southern Downs and offered to take it on.

"I told them I knew of a lot of people struggling but I also had a strong network

of volunteers as well,” he said.

"Some of them have been through all sorts of crap themselves and are rough around the edges, but they're just dying to do something good to make a difference in the community.”

In the six weeks since he and his team of volunteers have started, they have received promises of support and excess foodstuffs from Grove Juice, Carey Bros, Aldi and BP.

Yesterday, Mr Lewis's car was full of collected products, which were then distributed to local service providers and families in need.

"All we want to do is get as much food as we can,” he said.

"As well as giving food out to St Vinnies and other organisations, every fortnight we'll do a hamper day.

"I want these to be a social meeting, where people can come and get a substantial hamper worth $70-$80 for $10 or $15.

"We'll put a sausage sizzle on with tea and coffee and Milo, so people can go home with full bellies.

"And it'll give us a chance to make sure everybody is doing okay - who needs to see a doctor, who needs new shoes.”

Mr Lewis said the process would take a lot of work.

"But it's needed,” he said.

"We rescued 170 loaves of bread a couple of weeks ago.

"These awesome local businesses are doing their part so we can certainly do ours.”

For more information or to find out how to make life easier for Warwick families doing it tough, call Shane on 0466386610.

