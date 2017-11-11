SAVING LIVES: Free swimming lessons for Qld children

Happy family has fun. Underwater photo. Mother teach to swim and dive baby son in swimming pool. Healthy lifestyle, active parent, people water sport and lessons on beach summer holiday with child.

Happy family has fun. Underwater photo. Mother teach to swim and dive baby son in swimming pool. Healthy lifestyle, active parent, people water sport and lessons on beach summer holiday with child. Denis Moskvinov

FREE swimming lessons will be rolled out in an effort to save young lives under an $18million election promise from the Queensland LNP.

LNP Leader Tim Nicholls said the Get Swimming Bubs and Toddlers program would provide $150 vouchers to parents who enrolled their kids aged 1 to 4 in swimming lessons with an accredited club.

The program is hoped to reach 120,000 bubs and toddlers.

Mr Nicholls said given the Queensland climate and the need to cool off in summer, swimming wass an important life skill for children.

"Tragically, child drownings are still occurring in our backyard swimming pools, local waterways and dams,” the LNP leader said.

"More needs to be done to help our youngest Queenslanders with water safety and education and to help parents with the cost of swimming lessons.

"This policy is part of the LNP's comprehensive plan to provide safe and liveable communities.”

Mr Nicholls said the $150 swimming voucher would go a long way to helping Queensland families struggling under increased cost of living pressures.

"The LNP wants to Build a Better Queensland so you and your family can get ahead,” he said.

"We understand families are doing it tough because of increased cost of living pressures under Annastacia Palaszczuk.

"It is anticipated that the $150 voucher would provide between eight and 10 lessons.

"Water safety and education are just too important for kids to be denied because of the cost involved.

"Helping parents get their kids into swimming lessons is an important way to reduce child drownings and deliver benefits of an active lifestyle.”

Who is eligible for assistance under this program?

Eligible applicants are Queensland children aged from one to four who either:

- hold or whose parent, carer or guardian hold a valid Centrelink health care card or pensioner concession card with the child's name on it, or

- are identified by a registered referral agent.

What funding is available?

A maximum of $150 per voucher is available for this program to help pay the cost of swimming lessons. There is a limit of one voucher per child/young person per year.

Vouchers are redeemed through accredited clubs, similar to the existing Get Started program.

How can people apply for a voucher?

To obtain a voucher:

- visit www.qld.gov.au/recreation/sports/funding/ getinthegame/

- view the list of registered clubs to find a new club or confirm the club your child is interested in joining is registered

- contact the club to ask about any specific equipment required for the activity and any additional fees that may not be covered by the voucher

- click on the 'apply for a voucher' link on the department's website and enter your details and the eligible child/young person's details, including a Centrelink health care card or pensioner concession card number or referral agent's details.

If you are eligible, a voucher with a unique reference number will be generated. Print the voucher and take it to the registered sport or recreation club the child/young person intends to join (prior to the expiry date) to receive up to $150 off the club's membership/participation fees.

How many swimming lessons would this provide?

There are a range of costs per lesson, depending on the local club, however it is anticipated that the $150 voucher would provide between eight and 10 lessons, depending on the individual cost.

Clubs may also provide a dedicated program based on the new system.

Is there anything to stop my child receiving one voucher per year across the three years?

No, there is not. Vouchers will be prioritised to those kids who haven't received one before, however if there is still availability, there is nothing to stop a child for receiving a voucher in consecutive years, enabling them to continue with the swimming development.

How does this program impact on the existing Get Started program?

This will enhance the existing program, which is heavily oversubscribed, because swimming will be separated into its own allocation meaning more vouchers being made available for other sports.