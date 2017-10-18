Saving Malakhai: Warwick rallies behind unwell child

THE generosity of the Rose City community has come to the fore for Malakhai Riley, a 13-month-old Warwick boy who has been diagnosed with rare incurable disease, Niemann-Pick Type A.

Goodstart Early Learning Warwick has rallied businesses and residents together for a fundraising event to support the unwell child and his family.

Centre director Jodi Sweet said the team had a special connection to the cause, as Malakhai's older brother was attending Goodstart when he was diagnosed with the disease.

"When they first started doing tests and everything was up in the air, a lot of educators were very close to the situation,” she said.

"When we finally found out it was very heartbreaking.”

Malakhai is the only known person in Australia with the disease, which causes fat to not be distributed throughout his body to assist normal growth.

Instead the fat is localised to the liver and spleen, causing irreparable damage to these and other organs, as well the child's nervous system.

Goodstart have organised a Family Fun Day to be held on November 25 at Leslie Park, with all proceeds being donated to assist with medical expenses for Malakhai.

There will be activities for the whole family including a jumping castle, photo booth, cake stall and karaoke.

Mrs Sweet said many Rose City businesses were happy to get behind the cause and she thanked nine different businesses who have already donated.

These businesses included Carey Bros, Rose City Premium Meats, Jump N Slide Warwick, Roving Studios Photo Booths, Cherrabah Resort, Minx Contemporary Hair Boutique, Bubbles Barbierato Photography, Hair Kreations and Warwick Tackle and Tusk.

"It's nice to give a little bit back to that family and make things a little bit easer,” Mrs Sweet said.

"We're jumping at the chance to be able to do something to help them.”

Mrs Sweet said the family was over the moon when they found out about the support.

She could not confirm whether the family would be attending the event, but said they hoped to make it.

According to Mrs Sweet, the family have been doing as well as can be expected.

"So far, so good. I think they've had a couple of up and down days but still hanging in there,” Mrs Sweet said.

The Family Fun Day for Malakhai will be taking place on November 25 at Leslie Park, 10am-1pm.

Each activity on the day will cost $1 for a ticket.

For more information phone Cath on 46617093.