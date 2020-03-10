‘Say it to my face!’: Lodge confronts Tallis

MATT Lodge asked Broncos legend Gorden Tallis "Why don't you say it to my face?" when the pair crossed paths at a function in Queensland last month.

The controversial Brisbane prop was referring to recent comments in which Tallis had warned against any move by the Broncos to appoint Lodge captain.

Tallis, never one to take a backward step, took Lodge up on the opportunity and repeated his belief that he should never be captain.

The former Queensland and Australian captain was a guest speaker at the Rockhampton event the night before the Broncos played the Central Queensland Capras in a trial match on February 14.

Lodge, who was with Brisbane general manager of football Peter Nolan at the event, approached Tallis and questioned him over some of the views he had expressed in the media. Lodge then asked: "Why don't you say it to my face?"

When Fox Sports contacted Tallis about the exchange, the champion forward said: "It was very civil. It wasn't like we were ever going to come to fisticuffs.

"He said to me "why don't you say it to my face?". So I did.

"I don't think Matt Lodge should ever captain the Broncos.

Matt Lodge at Broncos training. Pic Annette Dew

"I just told him to keep his nose clean and play good footy and I'll leave him alone.

"The more I think about it the more I think the whole thing around him being the captain of the Broncos is not really his fault.

"It's a proud club with a rich history but this shows lately they've had an inability to develop leaders.

"The Broncos have let him down by putting him in that position. The club has shown no leadership.

"I've probably softened a bit on Lodge's story because he has got a family now and he has worked hard to try and clean his act up."

Tallis has previously been one of Lodge's, and the Broncos', most outspoken critics after the Brisbane prop was banned from playing in the NRL following serious charges and imprisonment in New York.

The Broncos were widely condemned last season when Lodge's name was put forward as a possible captaincy replacement for Darius Boyd.

The club has since appointed Alex Glenn as captain.

The Broncos have one of rugby league's most prestigious honour rolls when it comes to leadership with Wally Lewis, Gene Miles, Allan Langer, Kevin Walters, Darren Lockyer and Tallis all captaining the club.

Tallis, nicknamed the Raging Bull during his career, has one of the most feared reputations in rugby league. The Broncos forward infamously punched holes in Panthers prop Ben Ross in the opening round of the 2003 season.