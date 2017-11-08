SCAM ALERT: Southern Downs residents warned

News

WARNING: Southern Downs residents have been alerted to a scam.
by Elyse Wurm

RESIDENTS on the Southern Downs have been warned to keep an eye out for men visiting homes offering to repair driveways.

Police have issued the warning as home owners in the region have approached by two men for bitumen services who then reportedly complete the work poorly if at all.

Police said intimidation is then used on the homeowner for upfront payment, payment for the low quality or incomplete work.

The two men reportedly have British accents.

Southern Downs residents who are approached by the men have been urged to contact Policelink on 131444 or the Office of Fair Trading on 137468.

