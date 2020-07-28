SCAM WATCH: The latest around our region

BE WARY: Scammers have been targeting our region, with more turning to online purchases.

WITH a world more tailed to online than ever before, it’s important you’re safe with where your private information is going.

The Warwick Daily News has compiled a list of some of the most common scams going around our region:

WARWICK RODEO TICKER SCAM

USING fake events on social media, overseas scammers are trying to profit off our own major tourism driver.

Warwick Show and Rodeo Society events and marketing co-ordinator Teilah McKelvey said some of the Facebook events were so convincing that even she did a double-take, but said all legitimate events were marketed by the society.

“When you go into our event, it should say it’s hosted by the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society Inc,” Mrs McKelvey said.

If it seems to good to be true, it probably is.

CORONAVIRUS SCAM

THERE has been a hug increase in scams in 2020 exploiting the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s latest Targeting Scams report.

These new scams most regularly appear in online games for romance scams or social media for cryptocurrency investment scams.

In a low act, scammers also were impersonating government agencies and websites in including myGov, Services Australia and the Department of Health.

This puppy scam has cost Australians at least $300,000 so far this year.

PUPPY SCAM

DOG lovers across the region have also fallen prey to a deceiving puppy con scam.

Journalist Susan Hartland came across a site that offered to ship puppies to their new owners.

Despite the seller sending authentic emails and photos, when she paid her deposit and travel costs, Susan never heard word back.

Looking back, the site had no ABN and no breeder identification number, which should come as red flags to others.

Your bond savings could go down the gutter if you fall for this scam.

RENTAL SCAM

A NEW scam has also been flagged by a local landlord.

Posting to a community Facebook page, they said their rental house was being advertised for much cheaper rent on sites such as Facebook and Gumtree.

Scammers then ask you prospective tenants for bond and rent in advance.

If anyone believes there is an attempt for them to be scammed, or if they’ve been involved in any sort of scam, they should file a report through Queensland Police ‘Cybercrime’ system.”