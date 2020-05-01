‘Scary’ late-night rescue of drowning boys on Coast

THE life-threatening, late-night rescue of two drowning boys from pitch black Gold Coast waters was just one of more than 700 lifesaving feats performed by Queensland's volunteer lifesavers this season.

The Courier Mail can exclusively reveal that between September 21 2019 and April 27 2020, Surf Lifesaving Queensland's (SLSQ) volunteer team have saved 749 lives.

That includes those of two teenage boys who were pulled from the late-night surf at Southport by off-duty lifesaver Carol Templeton in February.

"I was at the club teaching a (CPR) course when I heard the screams," Ms Templeton said.

"They were stuck in a gutter - which moves along the shore and heads along to sea.

"One of them was taking on water and his friend was trying to keep him up."

It was an all-or-nothing, Hail Mary moment, where Ms Templeton said instinct took over.

"I didn't have any equipment, there was no light to see where I was going … but I made a split-second decision, called for help and went in," she said.

"I had two teenage boys, one on each arm, and I'm going under myself, pushing off the bottom … to move back toward the beach."

Carol Templeton rescued two young men in the pitch black at Southport Beach, when she was off-duty. Pics Adam Head

"By the time I was coming back in … I had two other trainers down on the sand with me who could take the boys from me.

"It was the first time I'd ever done a night-time rescue in the surf and it was very eerie and scary."

The boys she said, were lucky to be alive.

"They took on water … I took on a bit of water myself … but I'm just glad I heard them," Ms Templeton said.

"It could have been a double fatality, or who knows."

Over the 2019/2020 Patrol season Queensland's army of volunteer lifesavers has dedicated more than 320,000 hours to beach patrols between September 21, 2019 and April 27, 2020 despite those volunteers also working full-time jobs.

They've even continued to man supervise the sands through coronavirus restrictions, despite the red and yellow flags being removed from beaches.

It was an effort SLSQ Chief Executive Officer Dave Whimpey described as "nothing short of remarkable".

Chantel Templeton 15, Jeremy Sturges, Carol Templeton and Maeka Free 14 get ready to take the flags down for another season. Pics Adam Head

"We could not be prouder of our surf lifesaving volunteers," he said.

"Their efforts over the past eight months have to be commended, especially in light of some difficult circumstances."

The 2019/2020 patrol season statistics - which cover beaches from Hinchinbrook to the NSW border - showed Gold Coast beaches as the state's most perilous, with 429 - of the 749 total rescues - performed in the region.

296 rescues were performed across the Sunshine Coast, 22 in Wide Bay Capricorn and 2 in North Barrier.

Across Queensland, Life Guards also performed 2,395 first aid treatments and have undertaken 71,723 preventive actions to proactively safeguard swimmers.

Volunteer lifeguards will perform the season's last surveys this weekend, ahead of the season end on Monday May 4.

Following Ms Templeton's Southport rescue, a defibrillator and rescue tube will be kept at the reception of Southport Surf Club.