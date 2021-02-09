‘SCARY’: Warwick police shocked by speed camera statistics

Leadfoots and reckless drivers are putting lives in danger as new Warwick statistics reveal the shocking number of drivers caught speeding of the Christmas period.

Warwick police placed a speed camera trailer on the New England Highway beside the Caltex service station from December 22 — January 3 and what they caught was “shocking”, according to Warwick officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon.

“The results are scary,” he said.

“On a daily basis, there were literally over 100 drivers caught speeding.”

One day in that 12 day period saw 120 drivers over the limit, with one driver even totalling at 132km/h in the 80 km/h zone.

“That is very concerning, we’re talking 52 km/h over the speed limit,” he said.

“The service station is a truck stop and we see heavy trucks turning in and out.

“It was identified as a black spot where accidents happen and that’s why we deploy those trailers in known trouble spots.”

The shocking results were a stark reminder of the risks drivers continue to take on the roads, despite campaigns and awareness.

“People still think it’s OK to speed,” Snr-Sgt Deacon said.

“There trailer was in plain view, there was nothing obstructing anyone’s view.

“We are encouraging everyone to obey the fatal five (speeding, driving under the influence seatbelts, driving while fatigued and driving while distracted) and take responsibility for the way you drive.”

It comes as Warwick police introduce more speed cameras across the region, in hopes of driving home the message over road safety and speeding.

“The point we want to get across is that the trailer resources are going to around and deployed in various locations,” Snr-Sgt Deacon said.

“The stats we got out this 12 day deployment were quite alarming and justified the existence of cameras in this part of the world.”







