Scene that left Big Bang Theory star weak at the knees

When Big Bang Theory favourite Kaley Cuoco first optioned the book for her latest BINGE drama series, The Flight Attendant, the PDA-phobic star just couldn't bring herself to believe the main premise of the story - an air hostess sleeping with a passenger - could be true.

But, as she told News Corp Australia today, prompts by her writing team to search out real stories online led her down a rabbit hole of sordid 'mile high club' anecdotes from air hostesses and their conquests alike.

"There were all these message boards of these flight attendants who had stories and passengers, who were like, 'I joined the Mile High Club,' or 'My goal was to hook up with a flight attendant and this happened'," Cuoco said.

Cheers … Michiel Luisman and Kaley Cuoco play random lovers in The Flight Attendant, streaming on BINGE. Picture: Supplied/HBO

"And suddenly I was like, 'is this really happening and I'm not even noticing?" she laughed.

Cuoco admitted she was "a weirdo when it came to public displays of affection, so the thought that someone would go into the bathroom on the plane is horrifying to me," she said, proud to confirm she was most certainly not a member of the Mile High Club.

Speaking from her Los Angeles home, the vivacious TV star told The BINGE Guide she also needed some coaxing when it came to filming her first ever sex scene, with her Flight Attendant co-star Michiel Luisman.

On the day of filming, and sharing her nerves and inexperience, Cuoco asked Luisman, "'have you ever done this before?' and he goes, 'oh like, 37 times or so.' And I was like, 'what have you been working on?' she said, with mock horror, before he replied: "a little show called Game Of Thrones" (known for its raunchy romps).

Embarrassed by the hotel scenes, Cuoco found herself crouching over her co-star, who stopped the filming and said to her "you look like you're sitting on a public toilet," Cuoco recalled with a laugh, "so it was hilarious and so awkward."

Fly high … Cuoco posted a pic of her new ink on Instagram. Picture: Supplied/Instagram



Meanwhile, the HBO thriller, streaming exclusively from 7pm this Thursday on BINGE, looks likely to score a second season, as TV audiences crave more content to watch while in COVID lockdown.

It justifies Cuoco's decision to ink a long-lasting reminder of the show, in the shape of a tattoo she got with co-star Sosia Mamet.

"Sosia and I became so close over this and obviously 2020 has been a very interesting year for so many. But the fact that we were able to finish the show, we just really felt it was important to commemorate our time. It was a big deal. So we got a little paper aeroplanes and it was very, very sweet."

Tatt-two … Kaley Cuoco and her Flight Attendant co-star, Sosia Mamet inked tattoos of paper planes to remember the show. Picture: Instagram

Originally published as Scene that left Big Bang Theory star weak at the knees