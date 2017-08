David Smith, from Limevale, and Jim Mitchell, from Dalveen, selling lambs at last week's sheep sale.

EAGER punters with their eye out for a bargain were in full force last week at both the Sheep Sale and Pig and Calf Sale.

A large array of assorted goods lined the middle of the yard, as the dulcet tones of auctioneer Dennis Bourke bellowed throughout the precinct at the Pig and Calf Sale.

Visitors from out of town took the chance to spend a relaxed morning in the comfortable winter environment, including Ron Alldridge who made the trip down from past Allora to enjoy with friend Trevor Mason.