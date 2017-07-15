Scenic mountain escape for Jumpers and Jazz

PICTURE PERFECT: Bestbrook Mountain Resort is gearing up for a bumper Jumpers and Jazz period.

NOW is the perfect time to enjoy a winter getaway to the scenic air of Tregony.

Bestbrook Mountain Resort sits on the picturesque countryside on a massive 202ha and is a perfect spot to base yourself during the Jumpers and Jazz festivities.

Owner Ray Vincent said there were a number of different accommodation types to suit all travellers.

"We've got something for everybody at Bestbrook,” he said.

"There are farm-stay cabins, village bunkhouses and camping options on our site.

"We offer a number of activities, such as horse and pony riding, animal feeding, wagon rides around the property and the chance for bush walks and orienteering.

"People can even relax and enjoy our delicious scones with a perfect view.”

The resort will also host 'Brunch with the Violets' this Sunday, with Jumpers and Jazz regulars Blue Violets performing for those in attendance.

Mr Vincent said his resort was dedicated to entertaining patrons and he was looking forward to the colour of the festival.

He commended Warwick for the great job in putting it all together.