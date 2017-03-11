School celebrates 100 years of memories

IN 1917 when St Francis de Sales School in Clifton opened its gates, students arrived on horseback, they were greeted by teachers in nuns' habits and war weariness would have cast a pall over the town and the start of its children's education.

The Catholic primary school celebrates is centenary this weekend and hundreds of past students from across the region and interstate will join in the two-day celebrations.

Several students from the 1930s and 1940s and former principals will partake in the festivities which include a dinner, and an open day at the school with memorabilia on display.

Former St Francis de Sales teacher Pat Tickner said the school was proud to have students on its roll call who are descendants of pupils enrolled in 1917.

Ms Tickner, when she gathered the children for a photo (above), said she wondered what school would have been like for their forebears.

"If they weren't coming in on horse, they were probably walking many miles in to school,” Ms Tickner said.

"There wouldn't have been anything pre-packed in their lunch boxes in 1917, probably just sandwiches wrapped in paper and string.”

She said most students in Australia at the turn of the century finished school at Year 6 and some of the 60 St Francis de Sales School students would have been boarders in town.

War had a large influence on its history, with soldiers honoured in the unveiling of a new school in 1962.

"The new building was built as a memorial school for the soldiers in the First and Second World Wars.”

Ms Tickner said past principals attending the event included Pat McNulty, Kevin Bianchi and Brett Pollard.