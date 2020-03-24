School family isolated after contact with positive case

A FRASER Coast family has been tested for coronavirus after coming into contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

A letter was sent to parents of St Helens State School on Monday, advising them of the development.

"I am writing to adviser that a parent of our school community has made the voluntary decision to self-isolate with their children for 14 days after exposure with someone associated with the contact of a confirmed case of COVID-19," the letter from Principal Kim Burns-Atkinson read.

"The family have been tested and are currently awaiting test results.

"I wanted to reassure you that we are following the strict advice of Queensland Health and we will continue to monitor all staff and students as we continue through this prolonged event.

"We will work closely with the Department of Education and Queensland Health and follow their advice should any member of the school community be diagnosed."

Last week it was revealed a student and family from St Mary's College in Maryborough had been tested for the deadly virus.

It said the family members had submitted themselves to Queensland Health for testing and were now self-isolating.

"There is little likelihood of transmission within our school and I have not been advised of the need for other students or staff to be isolated at this time," the letter read.

A spokeswoman from St Mary's said the tests had returned negative results, clearing the family of the virus.