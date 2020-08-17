Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sport

School Footy Show episode 3: NRL guest star talks Payne Cup

17th Aug 2020 7:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Cowboys star Michael Morgan is a guest on episode 3 of the School Footy Show, our tribute to premier schoolboy rugby league in Queensland.

We've got all the highlights of a thrilling round three of Langer Trophy and Aaron Payne Cup action.

Tune in each Monday from 7pm to catch all the highlights from our experts Nic Darveniza and Drury Forbes.

Tonight, joining the program is special guest Michael Morgan of the North Queensland Cowboys, talking about what it means to have the player of the year title in the Payne Cup named after him.

Michael Morgan of the Cowboys scores a try during the round 14 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the South Sydney Rabbitohs. Morgan was a guest on The Footy Show episode 3. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)
Michael Morgan of the Cowboys scores a try during the round 14 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the South Sydney Rabbitohs. Morgan was a guest on The Footy Show episode 3. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

And what is Federal Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers and QLD Senator Andrew Chisholm doing on The School Footy Show?

Find out in episode 3.

More Stories

langer cup livestream payne cup school footy show

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hundreds turned around at regional border crossings

        Premium Content Hundreds turned around at regional border crossings

        News DO NOT make plans for interstate travel any time soon.

        Warwick teen assaults trolley collector

        Premium Content Warwick teen assaults trolley collector

        Crime The 19-year-old responded aggressively when he was told to ‘get the f--- away from...

        Debates wages over Killarney heritage listing

        Premium Content Debates wages over Killarney heritage listing

        News Councillors agree to remove iconic community spot from protective listing.

        NAMED: Warwick’s drink, drug driving offenders

        Premium Content NAMED: Warwick’s drink, drug driving offenders

        News One unlicensed driver was almost three times the limit when he lost control and...