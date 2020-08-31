Menu
Rugby League

School Footy Show: Qld’s best young league players named

by Nic Darveniza
31st Aug 2020 7:00 PM
Queensland's top schoolboy rugby league stars will be crowned during Monday night's School Footy Show.

The results of the inaugural best and fairest Michael Morgan Medal for the Aaron Payne Cup and the Justin Hodges Medal for the Allan Langer Cup will be revealed from 7pm.

Joining the program on Monday night will be Ignatius Park head coach Steven Lansley, whose side produced the biggest upset of the school rugby league season when they shocked local rivals Kirwan State High 24-8 in the North Queensland competition.

Aaron Payne Cup; Kirwan State High School and Mackay State High. Kirwan's Jeremiah Nanai scores. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Aaron Payne Cup; Kirwan State High School and Mackay State High. Kirwan's Jeremiah Nanai scores. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Lansley revealed the secret to his side's success over the reigning State champions and how other schools can follow in Iggy Park's trailblazing footsteps.

Viewers can catch all the highlights from the final week of the Aaron Payne and Langer Cup competitions, plus the scoring plays from Keebra Park's Titans Cup win over Marsden in the inaugural Titans Cup women's division.

Kirwan prop Jacob Taia makes his first appearance on the School Footy Show with a player profile.

All that, plus previews of the semi-final clashes in both competitions, makes episode five of the School Footy Show can't-miss TV.

The School Footy Show will be broadcast live across the News Australia network.

Originally published as School Footy Show: Qld's best young league players named

