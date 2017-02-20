School happy with success of annual race day

ANDREW O'Dea is upbeat about the success of the St Mary's School Race Day at Allman Park on Saturday.

"We had a couple of hundred patrons associated with the school at the races,” St Mary's P and F president Andrew O'Dea said.

"The St Mary's P and F wants the day to be held each year so we are already thinking of our third annual race day.

"We have been told our race day next year will be a TAB meeting which will mean an extra race and more national coverage for our sponsors and Warwick.”

Mr O'Dea said the children's entertainment at the meeting was a great hit.

"We hope to bring in even more activities next year,” he said.

"The racing was pretty good with the Raheen stud win in the last popular with the St Mary's patrons. The Nolan family from Raheen are involved with the school as sponsors and parents.”