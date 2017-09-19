School holidays off to bright start

HOLIDAY FUN: Emily Slater, 12, (left) and Emily Kay, 11, show off creativity at a bath bomb and body wash workshop.

SCHOOL may be out for a couple of weeks but there was plenty of learning being done at a holiday workshop in Warwick yesterday.

A group of students gathered at Studio Style Inside Out to find out how to make bath bombs and body wash the natural way.

Coloured dye, essential oils, spatulas and mixing bowls were lined up along a table, but no chemicals were in sight.

Eleven-year-old Emily Kay had taken part in a similar workshop held at the store in April.

She was lucky enough to receive a ticket to yesterday's children-only workshop for her upcoming birthday on October 4.

"It's so fun and easy to make that you can do it in your spare time,” she said.

After attending the previous workshop with her mother, the pair have since been busy creating the natural products at home.

"I like how colourful it can be and I like the orange and grapefruit scents the best,” Emily said.

"When you use them in the bath it looks so cool when they fizz out and it makes you so relaxed.”

Studio Style Inside Out owner Louise Tait was pleased to welcome back Giulia Bonfanti from The Essential Things to host the workshop.

"It's really good for people to reconnect and learn new skills, as well as a healthier way to care about ourselves,” she said.

"The girls are learning they don't need chemicals to be clean.

"It's at this age they're starting to use a lot more products and it's opening their minds to a healthier way.”

Studio Style Inside Out will be holding additional workshops over summer.

Keep an eye on the Facebook page for all the details.