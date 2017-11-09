School horror spurs warning for Warwick

A TRAGIC accident thousands of kilometres away has sparked the need for a driver safety campaign in Warwick.

Warwick District Community Road Safety Group secretary Andrew Gale said he wanted lead-footed locals to avoid using their accelerators when reversing and driving in car parks.

Mr Gale said the deaths of two Sydney schoolchildren after a car plunged through their classroom had triggered the campaign.

"It doesn't take a lot of scratching around in the news to find multiple incidents of people being maimed and killed in parking incidents,” he said.

"For example, the incident we had with someone going through front of Choices on Grafton St last year.

"These things are happening because people are putting their foot on the accelerator, which exaggerates any mistakes we can make.

"The only reason you need the accelerator is to make the car go faster. If your car is in gear, idling should be enough to make it go backward and forward in a car park.

"This recent incident in Sydney was such a tragic accident and it's obvious the impact it's had on their community, and I would hate for something like that to happen in Warwick.”

A 52-year-old woman was charged with two counts of dangerous driving occasioning death, driving in a dangerous manner and negligent driving after her 4WD crashed into a classroom at Banksia Road Primary School in Sydney's southwest on Tuesday morning.

Mr Gale said even though car park incidents were rare and not as likely to lead to fatalities as high-speed crashes, they still had the potential to do lifelong damage.

"There was one incident where a learner driver leaving a driver test in Brisbane pinned his mother between a brick wall and the front of the car, and she ended up losing her leg,” he said.

"Even at 50 or 60, if you get run over and break something, your bones don't heal like a young person's do and it's going to diminish your quality of life.

"Any older and it can be a matter of life and death.

"With children as well, they often don't come up to the window, and if you're only looking in your mirrors and not looking directly behind you, you won't see them.

"Every single one of us is responsible for road safety.”