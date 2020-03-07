School kids shine on country show circuit

PRIME TIME FOR CATTLE COMP: Scots student Mackenzie Taylor gets Scotch Finger ready for the Pittsworth show.

THE next generation of beef growers are eager to make their mark on stud cattle at the Warwick Show.

Stud cattle steward Shelley Doyle introduced an inter-school competition in response to eager students.

“We thought we’d give something back to the impressive amount of students who compete each year,” she said.

Scots PGC agriculture teacher Peter Colett said he’s proud of how enthusiastic his students are.

“We have a very small but dedicated group here,” he said.

“They’re young cattle enthusiasts, this is their thing and we do quite well at it.”

It’s been a busy show season for the Cattle Club and agriculture students, attending Pittsworth show yesterday and preparing for the Warwick Show in a few weeks time.

“They’re the next generation of the beef industry, so it’s really important to expose them to junior judging and what makes a good animal,” he said.

“There’s also the public speaking component and skills learned from just talking to people, it’s about turning them into well-rounded individuals.”

Mr Colett said Scots PGC cattle club’s impressive competition results come from their hours, upon hours, of practice.

“We have 20 students training on Tuesday, Thursday, lunchtimes and after school,” he said.

“We’ve done well in Warwick Show in the past and come out first, second or third in most sections.”

The Warwick Show will have many opportunities for schools to get involved as individuals and as a team.

Students in under 15s and the 15-25 section will be judged on their skills in handling, parading and junior judging.

Points will also be awarded to the school for best presented team, ability to work together and show etiquette during all sections.

“Our over 15s are coming up against 24 year-olds sometimes which can be tough for school kids to win against some of the industry’s best,” Mr Colett said.

“But they present well and they just really love it.”

For more details on the Stud Cattle program go to: https://warwickshowandrodeo.com.au/show/