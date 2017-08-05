School of total results

NAPLAN results are in for another year, with Warwick's future generations performing well in the annual tests.

A number of educational facilities improved on their results from last year on the tests, which determine a student's learning against educational outcomes.

The School of Total Education (SOTE) was one such school that earned good rankings across the board.

Despite small numbers in their classes, SOTE scored an improvement across the board in all figures.

When asked about the strong NAPLAN figures for the school, principal Shane Power credited it to the efforts of both students and teachers.

"Our teachers work tremendously with students to create an environment where students want to learn,” Mr Power said.

"They know students really well.

"One of our aims is to instil confidence in children and their learning.

"We look at what they are interested in, and work from there.

"The NAPLAN results from students are great, but we are aware that the tests only look at a select amount of learning.”

This approach of working with students' learning capabilities, as opposed to drumming information into their heads, is something that Mr Power is proud of.

"We encourage teachers to get to know students, including what their interests and dislikes are,” he said.

"From there the teacher can learn how best to approach and teach the student.

"This creates a situation where students enjoy coming to school.”

The importance of family involvement is another key component of the learning process.

"We have a weekly parents program, and we encourage them to bring their children to the classroom and take children home from,” Mr Power said.

"This allows us to create a great working relationship with families.

"We say that we don't enrol children, but rather we enrol families.”