SCHOOLIES: Tips for staying safe and having fun

FINALLY, school is finished for ever.

It's time to relax, party, let the hair down after making it through 12 years of schooling.

For many school-leavers, that means it's time for Schoolies Week - but while it's all about having fun with friends, it's also about keeping safe.

Warwick police senior constable Kirsty Moore said the Queensland Schoolies website was a great source of help and information.

"When I go out to a school and talk to students about how to stay safe and enjoy themselves, I grab a lot of my information from that website,” she said.

"How to look after you mates, have fun, be safe, right throught to how to avoid fights, avoiding drugs, being responsible with alcohol and where to go for help if needed.

"It's also great for all the information on schoolies rights, how to get accommodation, where to go for assistance or if they're in trouble.”

Check it out here: https://www.schoolies.qld.gov.au/

Warwick headspace manager Travis Maguire said when they talk to young people it's all about taking care of your mates.

"We tell clients to enjoy themselves but to be aware of their surrounding and any changes in the behaviour of mates,” he said.

"Also be aware of the consequences - it's time to celebrate and have fun but you need to be safe.

"Recognise cues, if you see something wrong find help.

"Schoolies is very policed and organised these days - help is never far away'

"Use the resources that are available, that's what they're there for.”

Australian Anti Ice Campaign Darling Downs area co-ordinator Nathanial Leigh has been to many Schoolies Week celebrations as part of the Red Frogs, an organisation designed to assist on the ground during the week of partying.

Mr Leigh said Red Frogs were an amazing organisation.

"They're well known for their pancake cookups and walk home service,” he said.

"But another thing they want to make clear is that for each slab of beer or drinks grab a slab of water.

"Over the years this message is starting to get through - make sure you have plenty of food and water to help to avoid hangovers and dehydation.”

Mr Leigh said it was super important to keep safe and watch your mates always.

"Don't let your mates sleep if off on the beach, make sure they get home or to a first aid provider if needed,” he said.

"There's so much support available if you need it.

"Most importantly though if drugs are offered say no, don't try it - not even once, especially ice.”

Red Frogs Top Tips For A Safe Schoolies.

Here are some tips on how to have a safe and enjoyable schoolies.