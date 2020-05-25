School’s Anzac service goes virtual

PAST AND PRESENT: Scots PGC students paying their respects at last year’s Anzac Day Dawn Service.

PAST AND PRESENT: Scots PGC students paying their respects at last year’s Anzac Day Dawn Service.

THE coronavirus has made customary Anzac Day services impossible, but the virus has pushed one Warwick secondary school to find innovative ways of paying their respects.

This year, Scots PGC held a virtual Dawn Service, where students were recorded completing traditional components of the ceremony such as the Last Post and the Ode of Remembrance, with the video to be aired online on Anzac Day morning.

Scots PGC drum major Aiden Ryan has participated in the school’s Anzac Day ceremonies in the pipe and drum band since 2013, and said he was grateful for the virtual service, even if it wouldn’t be quite the same as previous years.

“Obviously with the coronavirus being what it is, we weren’t able to hold our usual Dawn Service,” he said.

“The video will show us completing all the usual elements of the ceremony, and in a way that everyone can enjoy and be involved with at a time like this.”

“The Anzac legend is a huge part of Scots culture and our national identity, and it’s very special to be able to pay tribute to that.

Scots school captain Kira Holmes said even though the ceremony was recorded while observing social distancing rules, it didn’t detract any of the emotion or feeling from the service.

“I was fortunate enough to, alongside (my fellow school captain), read out the names of the 42 fallen soldiers who were past Scots students,” she said.

“Unfortunately with the circumstances, we were unable to hold our normal ceremony, which is quite special, but it was still really nice to be involved in such a way that we can still pay our respects to the past.”

Scots school principal Kyle Thompson said the digital ceremony was integral for continuing the school’s proud Anzac heritage.

“We’ll have all of the ceremonial components - we have the lone piper, the placing of the crosses, and the reading of the ode - a very meaningful service,” Mr Thompson said.

“Our service is always well attended not just by the college community, but throughout the local community.

We also have a history of students joining the armed forces, and it’s important to recognise that.”

The Scots PGC virtual dawn service was aired on the school’s Facebook page this morning.