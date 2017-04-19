Schools start on health

Year 2/3 students from Harwood Island Public School are jumping for joy after visiting the Life Education Van at the school last week. Photo Contributed

PRIMARY students from around the Granite Belt will learn about health with some added fun when they visit the Life Education van.

The van has been delivered by Dudley Abraham, ready for visits to start, with all prep to Grade 6 students taking part.

Susan Evans from the Granite Belt Life Education committee said students would learn about a range of topics.

"They'll learn about healthy food and exercise, they'll learn about different body systems and how they work,” she said. "They will also talk about safe use of legal drugs, so medicines and the effects of smoking and alcohol on the body.”

Mrs Evans said the lessons were all tailored to the age groups and supports the Australian curriculum for health.

Student favourite Healthy Harold will also return to help the kids learn.

"They love Healthy Harold,” Mrs Evans said.

"(He's a) big draw card for even the Grade 6s.”

Parents who wish to learn more about the Life Education van are able to organise a walk through with their school's principal.

Parents are also invited to join the committee.

For more information, phone Susan Evans on 0429141013.