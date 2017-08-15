27°
News

Science in its natural habitat

15th Aug 2017 6:00 PM
FIELD DAY: Dakota Hocking, Grade 3 (left) and Jayda Hattersley, Grade 4, from Warwick Central State School at the Hermitage Research Facility.
FIELD DAY: Dakota Hocking, Grade 3 (left) and Jayda Hattersley, Grade 4, from Warwick Central State School at the Hermitage Research Facility. Elyse Wurm

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LITTLE eyes gained a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the food that ends up on plates yesterday.

More than 100 students gathered at the Hermitage Research Facility for the Schools Plant Science Competition and Ag Science Expo.

Wandering around the grounds to see how dishes start life, the students viewed grain silos, learnt about soil composition and growing chickpeas.

For 13-year-old Brodie Wiseman from Warwick State High School, the most interesting discovery occurred in the grain silos.

"I was fascinated by all the creatures that were in all the grain,” he said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The day included speeches from keynote speakers including host of ABC's Gardening Australia Costa Georgiadis and University of Queensland head of the school of agriculture and food sciences Professor Neal Menzies.

Awards were also handed to happy students for their efforts in the Plant Science Competition.

Running from January to June, the competition required students from Prep to Year 12 to complete tasks, including designing their own soil experiment.

Thirty-five schools from Queensland, New South Wales and Tasmania took part.

Sophia McQueen from Ormiston College took out the Paul Johnston Memorial Senior Science Award, winning a plaque and $1000 towards tertiary textbooks.

The 15-year-old won for her infographic on social for sustainability.

"I wasn't expecting to win so it was a good surprise,” Sophia said.

"The population is going up but the land resources are staying the same so we have to breed varieties of plants that produce more but use the same or less space.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  ag science hermitage research facility schools plant science hermitage research station schools plant science competition

Lovable Iris celebrates 100 magnificent years

Lovable Iris celebrates 100 magnificent years

Warwick's own to celebrate milestone birthday in the Rose City.

Commonwealth Bank to refund $10 million

Commonwealth Bank customers may be entitled to a refund.

ASIC finds that actions taken by the bank were 'unacceptable'.

Losing a furry friend is never easy

PURR-FECT FRIEND: Angus Gale playing with the family cat, Bridie.

Andrew Gale talks about the pain of losing a family pet

Massive Warwick development gets green light

Construction of the new Bunnings Warehouse in Warwick will start soon.

The development now has the green light to proceed

Local Partners

YMCA and pool set to merge under massive changes

Stanthorpe's YMCA and pool are set to be run by the same group under huge changes to the facilities.

Massive community donations from Pentath-run

PRESENTATIONS: The Warwick Pentath-run committee made donations of $10,000 in total to 13 community group from the proceeds of the 2017 event. (Back, from left) Helen Schillings (Lions), Glen Reid and Dave Kemp (Warwick Motorcycle Club), Dani Peel (Warwick Gymnastic Club), Jenny Rainbird (Lions), Di Werner and Margaret Trahair (Pentath-run), Gerard Walsh (major sponsors Daily News), (front) Karen Gilchrist (Pentath), Jessica Carey (Rotaract) and Georgie Stewart (Pentath).

Thirteen groups benefit from success of the Pentath-run

Events you need to be at this week...

Redbacks coach Peter Millard (holding board) address his players during a break in AFLDD play.

Footy, polocrosse, sprints, athletics on

National cricket representatives in town

COMING TO WARWICK: Sam Heazlett bats during the BBL T20 match between the Brisbane Heat and the Adelaide Strikers in January and will be at Warwick schools this Thurday during Play Cricket Week..

Four schools on program for Heat, Fire and Bulls players

Sport and recreation in focus at forum

Runner Stephen O'Brien is preparing for the Melbourne Marathon. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Council hold second sport and recreation event

Sharks slam ‘stupid’ pitch: ‘I’m sick of it’

SHARK Tank gets heated tonight when the investors are faced with their biggest pet peeve yet again.

Awkward encounter on The Defenders set

Defenders assemble: Krysten Ritter, Finn Jones, Charlie Cox and Mike Colter in a scene from Marvel's The Defenders.

On set with Marvel's The Defenders cast in New York.

Amber Heard hilariously trolls Barnaby Joyce online

Heard vs. Joyce: It’s on.

Aquaman actress is getting her own back after dog apology video.

Ryan Reynolds ‘devastated’ by stuntwoman’s death

Ryan Reynolds in a scene from the movie Deadpool.

A FEMALE stunt driver working on the set of Deadpool 2 has died.

Fifi Box: 'I was sexually assaulted by male celebrity'

"You could argue I’ve been sexually assaulted."

Survivor evictee leaves nothing behind

Mark Wales is the latest to exit Australian Survivor.

Former Australian Army special operations soldier out of Survivor.

Liz Cantor gives Elon Musk serve about running over snake

Elon Musk copped a serve after running over a snake

“He tried to say, ‘I didn’t see it,’ but I replied ‘Bullshit'

Charming Home - Large Block

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $235,000

Two bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances *reverse cycle air conditioner, positioned to flow through the...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $269,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Comfortable Home - Large Shed

136 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $355,000

4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $419,000

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Great Value 2 Bedroom Brick Unit Close to CBD

1/3 Sterne Street, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 1 $179,000

This well presented 2 bedroom brick unit would have to be one of the closest units for sale to the main street of Warwick. Features 2 built-in bedrooms, open plan...

When It Just Ticks All The Boxes!

143 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 3 2 $425,000

Located in a quiet and private location, this fully renovated 4 bedroom brick and tile home is perfectly positioned on an elevated 2947m2 block with established...

Great Value 4 Bedroom Brick Home

21 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $229,000

This well presented brick and tile home situated on an elevated block in sought after West Warwick close to school, hospital and shopping centre with views over...

Looking For A Change?

532 Dungannon Road, Clifton 4361

3 1 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy a lifestyle change in this 3 bedroom cottage on approximately 2 acres. Cottage features an eat in kitchen, lounge room with wood heater plus air...

Great Home on Lifestyle Block

10 Elliot Street, Pratten 4370

House 4 4 1 $320,000

4 bedrooms, builtin cupboards *2 bathrooms *extra large lounge / dining joins media room *large kitchen with good storage and bench space * parents retreat is self...

&quot;Wingarra&quot; - 1,727ha- Rodgers Creek, Warwick

Rodgers Creek 4370

Rural 10 6 6 $2,700,000

Wingarra is located at Rodgers Creek, 28 kilometres west of Warwick and is 1,727.74ha (approx. 4269 acres) on 10 titles. The property consists of mixed land of...

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly