Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s approval rating is at a year-long high. Picture by Richard Gosling
Politics

ScoMo at record-high approval rating

by Jade Gailberger
20th Jul 2020 8:47 AM

Prime Minister Scott Morrison's personal approval rating has surged to its highest level in a year as he guides the nation's economic recovery in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest Newspoll figures show the Coalition gained two percentage points from Labor, taking it to 53 to 47 on a two-party preferred basis.

The Coalition's primary vote has also soared to 44. The last time both were that high was late July last year, eight weeks after Mr Morrison's miracle election win.

A quarter of Australians surveyed say Labor leader Anthony Albanese is their preferred PM. Photo: NCA NewsWire/ Gaye Gerard
As Mr Morrison stands firm on the decision for a suppression strategy while Victorian and NSW coronavirus cases continue to rise through community transmission, he gained one percentage point as preferred PM.

The poll conducted for The Australian shows Mr Morrison now leads Opposition leader Anthony Albanese 59 to 26.

Labor lost one point from its primary vote, taking it to 34 per cent.

