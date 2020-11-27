Menu
WARMING UP: The Granite Belt is set to swelter next week, with the mercury to top 37 on Wednesday.
Weather

SCORCHER: Rose City braces for blistering heatwave

Emily Clooney
27th Nov 2020 10:00 AM
IT’S going to be a sweltering start to summer for residents around the Rose City, with heatwave conditions forecast from Monday.

According to predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, Warwick and its surrounds will reach a stifling 39C, while Stanthorpe is forecast to hit 37C.

BoM meteorologist Livio Regano said the extreme temperatures had been driven by a northerly wind change.

“There’s a strong divide between coast and inland areas; the moment you go inland, the wind swings to the north,” Mr Regano said

“There’s also an area of high pressure in the upper atmosphere, and as it sinks down, it compresses and heats up.

“Together with clear skies and a hot sun, they produce hot weather.”

The region’s scorching weather is predicted to last until at least Wednesday, with residents warned to not expect a significant cool change.

Mr Regano said the overnight minimum’s forecast for the region were typical of those seen in tropical regions.

“We’re expecting a cool change to hit on Wednesday night or Thursday morning but it may not come off, and each model run is painting a slightly different picture,” he said.

“However, the nights will be getting close to 20 degrees, with Wednesday’s minimum getting to 21 degrees.

“Those sorts of temperatures are what we see in the tropics.”

With the heatwave conditions forecast for the entire state, Queensland Ambulance Services have urged the community to take care.

“It’s important to note that while most Queenslanders are familiar with the risks associated with heat related illnesses,” QAS director Lachlan Parker said.

“That we need to make sure we don’t become complacent because heat-related illness can cause death.”

