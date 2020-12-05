Scorcher to top 47C before massive 16C temp drop

As the mercury climbs as high as 47C across the state today, a cool change is not far away.

As the mercury climbs as high as 47C across the state today, a cool change is not far away.

Fire crews across Queensland are on high alert, as a heatwave across much of the state sparks multiple high-fire danger alerts.

While temperatures are expected to climb to +40C in a number of regions across the state, the Bureau of Meteorology says a cooler change is on the way from as early as tomorrow.

SCROLL DOWN TO SEE CURRENT TEMPERATURES

Birdsville is set to be the state's hottest place today, with the maximum expected to hit 47C.

"Even places like Bedourie, Ballera and Windorah are set to see 45-46C temperatures today too," Peter Markworth from the Bureau of Meteorology said.

In the southeast, Brisbane is set to max out at 33C, while the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast should both hit 31C and Ipswich is set to top 39C.

Hey QLD, we hope you enjoy your weekend - but make sure it is a safe one! Heightened fire conditions will continue across much of the state throughout the weekend. Local fire bans are in place in multiple areas: https://t.co/5TnArO8ihU pic.twitter.com/Vk2EA4mFB9 — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) December 4, 2020

A shift in temperatures is expected to begin on Sunday, with a trough set to cross the NT/QLD border leading to a dramatical fall in temperatures, with Birdsville tomorrow set to top out at 31C.

The cooler trough will then make its way towards the southeast coast by Monday or Tuesday, with Mr Markworth revealing rain might finally be on the cards, hitting up as far north as bushfire-ridden Fraser Island.

"System like this forecast normally has rain that comes with it - so it wouldn't be out of the question to expect some rainfall in the coming week.

"There is potential for Fraser to get help, even with conditions changing to assist fireys later this week too. It might be a good week for them."

Queensland #weekendweather wrap sees Fire Danger Ratings "Very High" to "Severe" for some districts, and temps climbing as #heatwave lingers. Follow #QLDweather forecasts, obs and warnings, and stay safe with @QldFES and @qldhealthnews advice: https://t.co/ie1zXylt7z pic.twitter.com/IVIYQMy9Nk — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) December 4, 2020

Meanwhile, strong winds and gusts of up to 50km/h in south-west Queensland are set to strengthen the chance of serious fire danger throughout the region on Saturday morning, with BOM Meteorologist Peter Markworth saying mid-morning to midday would see the worst conditions

"That's when you get your peak heat temperature, with more potential (for fire) to spread quickly through that type of grass out there," Mr Markworth said.

"When you've got a lot of grass spread out like that (fire) can get out of control quickly"

A very high fire danger warning remains in place for the Maranoa, Warrego, Darling Downs, Granite Belt, Wide Bay, Burnett, Capricornia, Central Highlands, Northern Coalfields, Upper Flinders and Peninsula regions today.

⚠️ #FireWeatherWarning warning issued for the Channel Country today, where #Severe fire danger is expected. Check https://t.co/mMVym4RIxL for details and updates; stay tuned to @QldFES for fire bans and further #bushfire info. pic.twitter.com/6VBR7WBZmK — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) December 4, 2020

SATURDAY CURRENT TEMPS (at 8:30am):

Birdsville: 38C

Bedourie: 39.1C

Ballera: 34.9C

Windorah: 35.4C

Boulia: 43.8C

Cunnamulla: 31.8C

Gatton: 29.2C

Esk: 29.4C

Beaudesert: 27.1C

Brisbane: 26.8C

Caloundra: 26.3C

Gympie: 26.7C

Coolangatta: 26.4C

Toowoomba: 28.3C

Maryborough: 28.9C

Sunshine Coast Airport: 27.5C

FORECASTED SATURDAY TOP TEMPS:

Birdsville: 47C

Bedourie: 46C

Ballera: 46C

Windorah: 45C

Boulia: 45C

Cunnamulla: 43C

Gatton: 39C

Esk: 38C

Beaudesert: 36C

Brisbane: 33C

Caloundra: 33C

Gympie: 38C

Coolangatta: 32C

Toowoomba: 37C

Maryborough: 34C

Sunshine Coast: 31C

Originally published as Scorcher to top 47C before massive 16C temp drop