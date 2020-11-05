Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
MERCURY RISING: Warwick residents are being urged to prepare for the hot, dry conditions bringing increased fire risk to the region. Photo: Erin Smith.
MERCURY RISING: Warwick residents are being urged to prepare for the hot, dry conditions bringing increased fire risk to the region. Photo: Erin Smith.
Weather

‘SCORCHER’: Warwick to battle through soaring temps

Jessica Paul
5th Nov 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WARWICK residents are being warned to prepare for soaring temperatures this week, with a “near-zero” chance of rain or storms to bring any relief.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the Rose City and its surrounds will reach a sweltering 34C today, with Stanthorpe at a slightly cooler 30C and Goondiwindi a blistering 36C.

Predictions from BOM and unofficial online forecaster Weatherzone indicated temperatures will remain in the high 20s for the rest of the week, with Sunday to bring the first cool change at 25C.

BOM meteorologist Livio Regano urged Warwick residents to stay as hydrated and cool as possible, with a near zero chance of rain to break the “dangerous conditions”.

“We’re still dropping to around 10C overnight, as the low moisture and no clouds means there’s not heat being trapped at night,” Mr Regano said.

“There is the outside chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon, but very dry, so lots of lightning with no rain.

“In general, in the next seven days across the Southern Downs, don’t expect any rain; these storms would be a pleasant surprise, but there’s no more than a 10 per cent chance of rain.”

This week’s combination of rising temperatures and dry, hot north-westerly winds has also pushed the region’s fire risk to “severe” today, which will decrease to “very high” tomorrow.

At this stage, forecasts from BOM indicate Warwick can expect the hot, dry, and sunny weather to continue into next week.

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

TOP 10: Developments changing face of Warwick

Warwick mum arrested over Leslie Dam shooting

HORSEPOWER HUB: Event to boost Warwick reputation

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TOP 10: Developments changing face of Warwick

        Premium Content TOP 10: Developments changing face of Warwick

        News Commercial, retail, and ag projects worth millions are underway right now. Find your full list of the ones to watch here:

        Southern Downs engineering experts look to expand

        Premium Content Southern Downs engineering experts look to expand

        News New industrial development linked to major employer. DETAILS INSIDE:

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Woman menaces ex’s boss after bitter break-up

        Premium Content Woman menaces ex’s boss after bitter break-up

        News The Warwick court heard she used six different phone accounts to carry out the...