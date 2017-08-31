Scots host Scottish weekend

ON PARADE: The Scots PGC College Pipes & Drums Band in full flight in Warwick.

THE Calendonian heart of Warwick will beat wildly to the sound of drums this weekend as Scots PGC College brings some of the best Scottish musicians in the country to town.

The giant Scottish culture weekend will see hundreds of pipers and drummers descend on the region for the third annual Pipe Band, Solo Piping and Drumming Competition.

Scots PGC band master Sandy Dalziel said Warwick had a strong Caledonian background.

"This is a chance to show what we can do here at Scots PGC by bringing a truly world-class event to Warwick,” he said.

"We're extending a hand to the community and we're hoping as many from the Warwick community come along and have a good time.

"There will be high-level talent on show and it's free for everyone to come along and watch.”

The event is being organised by the Scots PGC College Pipes and Drums Parent Fundraising Group and committee member Leisa McGahan said all were welcome.

"We'll be down on Briggs Oval from 8am Saturday for a bacon and egg burger or a tasty croissant for breakfast,” she said.

"Then settle in to watch over 200 pipers and drummers from all over south-east Queensland compete in our solo competition.

"Then from 12.30pm, the band competition before a massed bands performance and prize-giving at 4.30pm.”

Friday night will see world-class musicians perform at the recital in the college chapel from 6.30pm.

Tickets are $10 and available at the door.

After the competitions on Saturday a Ceilidh (traditional Scottish Dance), will be held in the college assembly hall.

Guests are invited to enjoy some good, old-fashioned family fun, an address to the haggis, Scottish bush dancing and supper.

Doors open at 6.30pm with tickets available on the night.