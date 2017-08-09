Scots PGC break in alleged offenders caught

CHARGED: A teenage boy has been charged and another cautioned in relation to a break in at Scots PGC last week.

TWO teenage boys from Warwick allegedly involved in a break in at Scots PGC College last week have faced disciplinary action from Warwick Police.

A 16-year-old was charged with a break and enter offence and faced Warwick Children's Court on August 3.

He was released on bail and scheduled to reappear at court on August 15.

A second 16-year-old was given an official caution by police.

The pair allegedly entered the main administration building at the school overnight last Tuesday by forcing a side window.

When inside, it is alleged a CCTV camera was spray painted and a number of items were taken including an iPhone charger.