Scots PGC break in alleged offenders caught

TWO teenage boys from Warwick allegedly involved in a break in at Scots PGC College last week have faced disciplinary action from Warwick Police.
A 16-year-old was charged with a break and enter offence and faced Warwick Children's Court on August 3.
He was released on bail and scheduled to reappear at court on August 15.
A second 16-year-old was given an official caution by police.
The pair allegedly entered the main administration building at the school overnight last Tuesday by forcing a side window.
When inside, it is alleged a CCTV camera was spray painted and a number of items were taken including an iPhone charger.