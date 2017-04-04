Scots PGC farewells Mr Grant

NEW DIRECTION: Scots PGC College director of learning and innovation and head of sheep club Nigel Grant holding the ribbon won by the school at this year's Allora Show.

AS WARWICK school students and staff depart on their Easter break this week, one long-serving teacher is heading off to a new campus.

Scots PGC College has farewelled Nigel Grant, one of the longest-serving members of the school's staff.

Currently director of learning and innovation, Mr Grant has maintained his passion for agricultural education through his nearly two decades with the school.

"I've been with Scots PGC for 19 years now and have worked my way up through the ranks in that time,” he said.

"Before coming to Warwick, I had worked as head of department at Dakabin State High School and moved to Warwick for a lifestyle change.

"I started out at Scots as a classroom teacher in agricultural science and continued to teach ag before becoming Head of Science 15 years ago.”

In addition to his administrative role, Mr Grant pioneered the school's sheep and cattle studs.

He has stayed on as head of the sheep club, and was headed to Toowoomba Royal at the end of the week as his final show with Scots.

"I've been director of learning now for 11 years,” he said.

"I've have really enjoyed the combination of teaching and working with kids and the administration and strategic side of things.

"The co-curricular sheep and cattle clubs have been a delightful bonus and it's been great to watch both studs grow over 16 years.”

As he leaves for Brisbane for the start of next term, Mr Grant said he was sad to be leaving behind the country lifestyle.

He had some parting words of wisdom for his students.

"Nineteen years is a long time to spend anywhere and I was looking for a new challenge,” Mr Grant said.

"I've made great friends here and I'll miss the attitude of the country kids I've taught here, and the showing side of things.

"I'm headed to St Paul's where I'll be executive director of faith and community so I'll be moving from curriculum to more pastoral care.

"I think the secret for success for students is to find what it is that you're good at and what you love and stick with it.”