Scots PGC gets in character

SCOTS PGC College was overrun with witches, wizards and wild animals as students yesterday transformed into their favourite fictional characters.

More than 120 students from the junior and middle schools channelled their favourite storybook characters for Book Week.

Head of Junior and Middle School Simon Edgar said the

kids loved the opportunity to spend the day as superheroes.

"We place a lot of importance on promoting the love of books and the most important thing is that it all comes back to reading, comprehension and understanding,” he said.

"We encourage all the kids to link their costume back to a favourite book or character or something that captured their imagination in the past.”

The children from Prep to Year 6dressed as Harry Potter characters, old favourites such as Dorothy and Little Red Riding Hoodand a few newer ones such as Darth Vader and Pokemon.

Mr Edgar said the school had invited children from the neighbouring Little Tackers Childcare centre to join in the fun.

"They were all very excited about being a part of the parade,” he said.

"Even my daughter Shelby, who is in Year 1, has had her outfit ready for a week.

"She was going as Fancy Nancy and that was that.”

Mr Edgar himself got right into the action as well, dressing up as Dr Seuss childhood favourite, the Cat in the Hat.