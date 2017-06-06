18°
News

Scots PGC kicks off Qld Week

Jonno Colfs
| 6th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
MASTERCHEF: Chef Jocelyn Hancock gets students Lucy Bourke, Bryce Zerner and Gabby Sellick involved.
MASTERCHEF: Chef Jocelyn Hancock gets students Lucy Bourke, Bryce Zerner and Gabby Sellick involved. Jonno Colfs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PASSION for both the Southern Downs and its produce has brought well-regarded chef Jocelyn Hancock back to her roots.

Ms Hancock made a special trip to Scots PGC College yesterday to kick off Queensland Week.

The talented chef hosted a cooking class for students and parents.

Ms Hancock said she was looking forward to sharing a few simple tips with the budding cooks.

The eager students threw themselves into the session, starting with Ms Hancock's vegetable soup.

"Which I know is a little strange in a beef producing region, but these soups are so warming in winter,” she said.

"It'll be a leek, sweet potato and cauliflower soup and we'll follow that by making some delicious apple tartlets with Stanthorpe granny smith apples.”

Ms Hancock, who grew up in Killarney, owns and runs Cake and Bake, a successful pastry shop in West End in Brisbane.

"My family and I spend our time between our home in Brisbane and our farm in Killarney,” Ms Hancock said.

"I love everything about life on a farm and am passionate about clean, fresh, regional Queensland produce and its origins.”

Ms Hancock said she would soon be spending more time in the region, with her children enrolled to begin school at Scots PGC.

"We're moving back to Killarney soon,” she said.

"The boys will be starting here soon, so it's nice to come along and meet some of the kids.”

Ms Hancock said she was especially keen to talk to the youngsters about creativity with food, and health and well-being.

"Also about the importance of supporting local producers,” she said.

"And then of course we'll sample everything we've made, which is the best part.

"I'm really pleased to be cooking some great food using local, Queensland ingredients in celebration of Queensland Day.

"Food education has never been more important for children across all age groups.

"If children become part of the process of cooking, they are more likely to make a healthier choice when it comes to eating.”

The 35 eager Year 6 students assisted Ms Hancock in preparing the dishes before eagerly tucking into their tasty creations.

Ms Hancock was recently featured in an episode of Queensland Weekender, which can be viewed on Yahoo!7TV.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  chef jocelyn hancock queensland week queensland weekender scots pgc college

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Cheapest groceries in the country? Just shop here

Cheapest groceries in the country? Just shop here

FAMILIES can save up to $80 on a trolley of groceries simply by switching supermarkets.

Scots PGC kicks off Qld Week

MASTERCHEF: Chef Jocelyn Hancock gets students Lucy Bourke, Bryce Zerner and Gabby Sellick involved.

Well-regarded chef Jocelyn Hancock comes back for Qld week

Sterling performance sees Warwick State High School live up to musical reputation

ROCK ON: Thomas Lowe, Haylee Butler and Niamh Hogan go through their paces.

The band thundered through one Aussie rock classic after the other

Watch TAB races for free today at Allman Park

ON TRACK: Mary Ryan, Des Cantwell and Noel Ryan at Allman Park for a race meeting in April.

Warwick to be nationwide focus with TAB race meeting

Local Partners

Watch TAB races for free today at Allman Park

Warwick to be nationwide focus with TAB race meeting today

Glengallan Homestead Markets start the new season

AT THE MARKETS: (From left) Noel Tillack, Amber, Sandi and Ashley Petersen and Dawn Tillack at the quarterly Glengallan Homestead Markets.

Strong support for quarterly markets at Glengallan

Short circuit racing on at Morgan Park

Ken Bankin in action in a past Short Circuit Motor Sport Association meeting at Morgan Park Raceway. Racing is on again this weekend.

Short circuit association has three meetings at Morgan Park in 2017

Redbacks aim high in Darling Downs Aussie rules

BATTLING: Jake Peasnell, for Warwick Redbacks, and Jacob Porter, for Highfields Lions, in a battle for the ball last season. Peasnell will play in Dalby today.

Warwick team keen to keep winning in game in Dalby

Warwick to host girls' football carnival on Sunday

Maddi Duff plays for Warwick this season.

Wolves boys enjoy outstanding season in zone

Kenny masterminds working on new movie, Sibling Rivalry

ELEVEN years after Kenny, Aussie brothers Shane and Clayton Jacobson are finally making another movie together. Here's your first look at the dark new comedy.

Apple says Homepod will reinvent music at your place

Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller introduces the HomePod. Picture: Justin Sullivan/Getty ImagesSource:AFP

Smart features include the ability to ask for weather and news

Why beauty Bec Judd had to wear a child's nappy

Bec Judd with two of her two bubs

“Alright, so here’s the thing. Confession,” she started.

Shannon Noll gives woman drink in a shoe in bizarre video

The 41-year-old father-of-three shirtless and pouring a drink

Ariana Grande fronts star-studded One Love gig

A view of the stage at the One Love Manchester tribute concert. Picture: Kevin Mazur via APSource:AP

50,000 people are at the One Love Manchester benefit concert

Robbie Williams breaks down during performance

Robbie Williams struggled to get through his song Angels

Beefing up the rom-com in first novel

Author Anna Daniels.

Debut novel puts Rocky on the romance map

Immaculately Presented Large 2443m2 Block

13961 Cunningham Highway, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $350,000

This perfectly presented family home with plenty of space for everyone. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master has ensuite and walk-in robe. Stylish open plan...

Good Return for Investors

23 Wattle Avenue, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 3 3 $ 330,000

ATTENTION INVESTORS ... Situated only a few blocks from the CBD and down from the hospital is a set of 3 units with long term tenants. Currently :- 2 units X...

Guy St Unit

Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 1 $ 199,000

Tidy Brick 2 bedroom unit close to the CBD, a walk to the shopping and business centre. Good kitchen with breakfast bar adjoins to the open plan dining and lounge...

Cottage with Extras

Warwick 4370

House 3 1 $ 197,000

Well-maintained and presented 3 bedroom timber home on 883 m with extras including 5 KVA solar system, ceiling insulation, new floor coverings ... Original timber...

Popular Location

184 Palmerin Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 4 $ 230,000

Period 2 bedroom plus sleepouts has lots of possibilities for enthusiastic renovators. Recently repainted inside and a deck added to the back. Enter via the front...

Close to Private Schools

23 Gilbert Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $ 230,000

Close to SCOTS College and School of Total Education, timber floors in this 3 built in bedroom brick home, carpets and ceiling fans in the bedrooms. Tidy kitchen...

Executive Brick Home with Inground Pool

1 Iceberg Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $355,000

This well presented 4 bedroom executive home with an inground saltwater pool. Modern stylish kitchen, large formal lounge, dining/family room, master bedroom with...

Great Investment Opportunity

31 Evans Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $169,000

This neat 3 bedroom home in Glennie Heights is handy to Schools, Golf Course and walking distance to the John Dee factory. It's location has made it a great...

Charming - Convenient - Private

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $435,000

5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar area and...

Renovator Opportunity

83 Wood Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 $199,000

4 Bedrooms * 2 bathrooms *open plan living area * closed in front utility room * large 961sm block * potential for refurbishment or possible development on large...

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Popular Coast clothing shop closes, replaced by playground

Customers left with outstanding gift vouchers after store shuts down

Rip Curl rides into Noosaville

DCIM\101MEDIA\DJI_0227.JPG

International surfing retailer makes major investment into Noosa

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!