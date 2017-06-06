Scots PGC kicks off Qld Week

PASSION for both the Southern Downs and its produce has brought well-regarded chef Jocelyn Hancock back to her roots.

Ms Hancock made a special trip to Scots PGC College yesterday to kick off Queensland Week.

The talented chef hosted a cooking class for students and parents.

Ms Hancock said she was looking forward to sharing a few simple tips with the budding cooks.

The eager students threw themselves into the session, starting with Ms Hancock's vegetable soup.

"Which I know is a little strange in a beef producing region, but these soups are so warming in winter,” she said.

"It'll be a leek, sweet potato and cauliflower soup and we'll follow that by making some delicious apple tartlets with Stanthorpe granny smith apples.”

Ms Hancock, who grew up in Killarney, owns and runs Cake and Bake, a successful pastry shop in West End in Brisbane.

"My family and I spend our time between our home in Brisbane and our farm in Killarney,” Ms Hancock said.

"I love everything about life on a farm and am passionate about clean, fresh, regional Queensland produce and its origins.”

Ms Hancock said she would soon be spending more time in the region, with her children enrolled to begin school at Scots PGC.

"We're moving back to Killarney soon,” she said.

"The boys will be starting here soon, so it's nice to come along and meet some of the kids.”

Ms Hancock said she was especially keen to talk to the youngsters about creativity with food, and health and well-being.

"Also about the importance of supporting local producers,” she said.

"And then of course we'll sample everything we've made, which is the best part.

"I'm really pleased to be cooking some great food using local, Queensland ingredients in celebration of Queensland Day.

"Food education has never been more important for children across all age groups.

"If children become part of the process of cooking, they are more likely to make a healthier choice when it comes to eating.”

The 35 eager Year 6 students assisted Ms Hancock in preparing the dishes before eagerly tucking into their tasty creations.

Ms Hancock was recently featured in an episode of Queensland Weekender, which can be viewed on Yahoo!7TV.